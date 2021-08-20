Corinna Kopf, Tana Mongeau and more react to controversial OnlyFans October ban

Adult content creators were struck with panic yesterday as OnlyFans announced that they would allow some posts containing nudity on the platform, but “sexually explicit conduct” will not be allowed from October 1 on the subscriber-only outlet.

The ban came forward after several banks and payment processors expressed concern about the material the platform hosts. A new report by Axios detailed how the London-headquartered outlet was struggling to find investors.

The latest terms spread like wildfire online and many were left confused by the vague guidelines. Adult content creators immediately took to Twitter in hopes of finding more details as to what would be allowed on OnlyFans.

The platform went on to release a statement in an attempt to control the damage, saying:

“Effective 1 October 2021, OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct. In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines.”

OnlyFans also mentioned that content creators would be allowed to post nudity if it came under the Acceptable Use Policy.

Social media personalities Corinna Kopf, Tana Mongeau and more respond to the OnlyFans ban

As OnlyFans began to gain popularity amongst several mainstream Hollywood celebrities, including Bella Thorne and Cardi B, many adult content creators became concerned about the platform’s relationship with the oldest content creators who helped build the platform.

They grew worried that they would eventually be cast out of OnlyFans. It has become a growing concern as several OnlyFans content creators are heavily dependent on the lucrative platform, which makes up the vast majority of their income.

Twitch streamer and OnlyFans content creator Corinna Kopf said:

“The problem with OF is the only people being affected is SW, and not only are they affected but being directly attacked. You can still post nudity… While I won’t be affected, shame on OF for the direction they’re going.”

She also shared an alternative platform to OnlyFans called Fansly.

YouTuber Tana Mongeau exclaimed:

“what”

Edward Snowden took to Twitter as well, saying:

“Bitcoin fix this.”

Streamer Asmongold found the ban hilarious, and stated:

“Onlyfans bans sexual content, RIP LMAO What’s next? Is KFC going to ban chicken?”

OnlyFans has been under political scrutiny with regard to the platform's ability to remove exploitive and illegal content. Several congressmen and women demanded the Department of Justice investigate the platform earlier this month after hearing rumors that underage material is being spread on the platform.

Such issues have scared away potential investors, forcing the company to maintain stricter terms and policies.

