Corinna Kopf reveals she made a whopping $4.2 million from OF earnings, leaves David Dobrik and Vlog Squad dumbstruck 

Fan favorite Vlog Squad member Corinna Kopf appeared to be the star of David Dobrik’s latest vlog titled, “SHE MADE $4,000,000 IN ONE MONTH!! (FREAKOUT).” The vlog did not fail to deliver, and in the popular four-minute Dobrik video, Kopf revealed that she has made over $4.2 million off of her OF account.

The internet personality created her OF account in June 2021 and has already become a millionaire off of it. Kopf also revealed that she made $165,000 on one of her earlier OF pictures.

YouTubers David Dobrik, Zane Hijazi and influencer Natalie Noel were present when Kopf dropped the bombshell. The three were visibly surprised and Dobrik was seen jokingly asking Noel to start an OF account.

All about Corinna Kopf’s OF account

The 25 year old started her OF channel not long ago and quickly went to buy a Ferrari which cost over $400,000. This does not seem like a huge amount after discovering the whopping amount of money Kopf makes through OF. Corinna Kopf had also mentioned in older Dobrik vlogs that she made over a million dollars in the span of 48 hours through her account. Kopf stated that she gambled on the money and made another whopping amount.

“In 48 hours, I made a little over a million dollars. And then I gambled to celebrate and then I won 30,000 dollars.”

Although Corinna Kopf is making millions of dollars through her OF account, she was called a “scammer” during the earlier stages of making the account. Fans had to pay premium prices for the exclusive content but were only able to view pictures similar to those available on her Instagram.

Kopf then took to her Twitter, explaining that she refused to release explicit pictures too soon in fear of them getting leaked. Fans also fired at the influencer after pictures were leaked online, which Kopf promised would be erased.

people who think my onlyfans is about to be just “instagram content”... you’re dead wrong. if i posted everything right out the gate, it would just get leaked...just wait...😈 — pouty girl (@CorinnaKopf) June 9, 2021

It seems as though Corinna Kopf will continue to grow her OF revenue.

