Adidas Y-3 UltraBOOST 22 "Core White" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The German sportswear label Adidas is gearing up to launch of the new Adidas Y-3 UltraBOOST 22 shoes. For the latest makeover, the shoe is covered in an all-white ensemble. Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3's continues with the presentation of footwear that challenges the status quo. Now, it switches back to the Y-3 UltraBOOST 22, a Three Stripe classic that is perfect for the summer.

The recently launched Adidas Y-3 UltraBOOST 22 "Core White" shoes retail for £250/$315 USD, which is higher than the regular UltraBOOST models. However, the shoes are only available for adiClub early access members, which means they are limited and exclusive.

The AdiClub membership is free to join and offers benefits such as early access to new releases, free shipping and returns, personalized recommendations, and more.

Adidas Y-3 UltraBOOST 22 "Core White" shoes are detailed with black and orange hits on the sole units

Another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Adidas)

The Y-3 UltraBOOST 22 "Core White" shoes are the latest offering from the collaboration between Adidas and Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto. The shoes are a member-exclusive release that showcases a sleek and futuristic design with a white and cream color scheme.

The Y-3 UltraBOOST 22 "Core White" shoes feature a PRIMEKNIT upper that is covered by a stretch nylon fabric that wraps around the foot like bandages. The fabric gives the shoes a unique and avant-garde look that sets them apart from other UltraBOOST models. Moreoevr, the sneakers have three-dimensional polyurethane on the tongue and heel, which display the Y-3 logo in black.

The heel clip is also creamy, matching the nylon fabric. The shoes are completed by a full-length BOOST midsole and a Continental outsole that provide cushioning and traction. The outsole also has a flash of black and orange for contrast.

The Y-3 UltraBOOST 22 "Core White" shoes are part of the ongoing partnership between the German sportswear label and Yohji Yamamoto, which started in 2002. The partnership aims to combine the sportswear expertise of Adidas with the high-fashion vision of Yamamoto, creating innovative and stylish products that challenge the norms of footwear design.

The latest shoe is one of the examples of how the partnership has evolved over the years, incorporating new technologies and materials into the classic UltraBOOST silhouette. The Y-3 UltraBOOST 22 "Core White" shoes are also inspired by the Y-3 Qasa, which is one of the most iconic models from the collaboration. The Qasa was first introduced in 2013 and featured a neoprene upper with elastic straps that gave it a futuristic and minimalist esthetic.

The Qasa has been reinterpreted in various colorways and versions over the years, including a recent "Off-White" rendition that was released in March 2023.

The Y-3 UltraBOOST 22 "Core White" shoes are suitable for running and casual wear, as they offer comfort, performance, and style. The shoes are ideal for summer, as they have a light and airy feel with a crisp and clean colorway. The shoes are also versatile, as they can be paired with different outfits and occasions, from sporty to sophisticated.

The Y-3 UltraBOOST 22 "Core White" shoes are a must-have for sneakerheads who appreciate the fusion of sportswear and high fashion as well as the innovation and creativity of Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto. The shoes are a rare and exclusive opportunity to own a piece of footwear history that represents the best of both worlds.

