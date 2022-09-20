Where to buy the Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto Fall 2022 collection? Release date and more explored

New York-based streetwear stalwart Supreme is collaborating with Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto's eponymous label for an apparel, accessories and footwear line. The two are renewing their partnership, which kick-started back in 2020, to launch a Fall 2022 offering.

The collaboration between the iconic Japanese label and the New York label will be the final installment of the Fall offerings, following a collaboration with Nike ACG. It is set to be released globally on Supreme's official e-commerce site on Thursday, September 22, 2022, with the exception of Japan, which will see a late release on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

The collection will also be released on Yohji Yamamoto's official e-commerce site and in select Yohji Yamamoto stores on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

More about the upcoming Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto Fall 2022 apparel accessories and footwear collection

Upcoming Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto Fall 2022 apparel accessories and footwear collection (Image via Supreme)

Yohji Yamamoto has teamed up with the New York-based streetwear label ahead of its 50th anniversary. This is the Japanese label's second collaboration with the cult streetwear brand, following the release of a collaborative collection in 2020. The label introduces the collaboration in its official press release as:

"Supreme has worked with Yohji Yamamoto® on a new collection for Fall 2022. The collection consists of a Vanson Leathers® Jacket and Pant, Bomber Jacket, Parka, Baja Jacket, Suit, Sweater, Shirt, Hooded Sweatshirt, Cargo Pant, Dr. Martens® 1461 3-Eye Shoe and Skateboard."

The collection pieces will feature original artwork from the Japanese gaming franchise Tekken, which means iron fist in english. The collaborative collection will include leather jackets, parkas, baja jackets, bomber jackets, leather pants, sweaters, suits, hoodies, shirts, tees, cargo pants, Dr. Martens' 1461 3-Eye shoes, beanies, and skateboards.

The collection pieces includes:

Tekken Skateboard, which can be availed in black colorways. Dr. Martens 1461 3-Eye shoe, which can be availed in two colorways. Beanie, which can be availed in two colorways. Tekken Tee, which can be availed in two colorways. Paint Tee, which can be availed in two colorways. Pumpkin Tee, which can be availed in two colorways. Tekken Hooded Sweatshirt, which can be availed in four colorways. Faux Fur Cargo Pants, which can be availed in black colorways. Vanson Leather Split Pant, which can be availed in two colorways. Tekken Shirt, which can be availed in one colorway. Tekken Sweater, which can be availed in two colorways. Suit, which can be availed in single colorway. Baja Jacket, which can be availed in two colorways. Puffer Parka, which can be availed in two colorways. Tekken Nylon Bomber Jacket, which can be availed in two colorways. Vanson Leather Split Jacket, which can be availed in two colorways.

The Tekken logo is emphasised over the black bomber, which also has a demon motif on the front. The shirt features graphics of the game's characters' faces, as well as the word "Saiko," which translates to "best" in English, on the back.

Puffer jackets, parkas, sweaters, hooded sweatshirts, tees, and skateboards all feature "Tekken" inspiration, with motifs ranging from takes on the iconic Tekken 3 logo to character selection collages and knit representations of the iconic characters.

The collection is also distinguished by a variety of co-branding details, graphics, and constructions.

The collaborative collection will be released globally on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. EDT in New York, San Francisco, California, London, Los Angeles, Paris, Berlin, and Milan, and on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. JST in Japan. The collection will also be available at select Yohji Yamamoto locations on Saturday, September 24, at 11 a.m. JST.

