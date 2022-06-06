Where to buy the Yohji Yamamoto x New Era SS22 collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Japanese designer and his eponymous label, Yohji Yamamoto, is continuing its successful partnership with the iconic American headwear brand, New Era. The two labels first collaborated back in February for the SS22 collection, dubbed the Vertical series, and the latest collab in June marks the second drop of the SS22 collection, dubbed the Block Typeface series.

The two labels are continuing their sleek black and white aesthetics for the second Summer Spring 2022 collection. The Block Typeface collection is slated to be released on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 10 am JST on the official e-commerce site of Yohji Yamamoto for a price range of $176 to $216.

More about the upcoming Yohji Yamamoto x New Era Summer Spring 2022 collection

Upcoming Yohji Yamamoto x New Era Summer Spring 2022 collection

Yohji Yamamoto established the Y's company Ltd. in 1972, and debuted its first collection under the eponymous label in 1981 in Paris. According to the website, the designer and his eponymous label have been revolutionizing the fashion world, with his philosophy of "conquering the mode through antithesis."

The designer entered the world of collaboration with Adidas as Creative Director of Y-3 in 2002, and since then has done multiple successful projects with multiple labels, including the latest 1920 founded New Era label, which is known for its headwear.

The newest addition to the collection includes a tee and a cap, which is a reflection of both the label's ethos. The latest addition to the collection is a continuation of the Spring Summer 2022 spot project, which was started by the dynamic duo in 2022.

The collection includes a tee and cap that features the signature Yohji Yamamoto logo and an art motif that has been borrowed from the Yohji Yamamoto POUR HOMME archives collection in the past. The most prominent feature of the 2-piece collection is the capital "YOHJI" lettering in a block font.

The t-shirt and headwear in Yohji Yamamoto x New Era Spring Summer 2022 Block Typeface Series is finished in a street style-esque compared to the collaboration models of the past.

The first offering from the Spring Summer 2022 Block Typeface series is the S/S Cotton Tee. The S/S Cotton Tee is a basic edition of the short-sleeved T-shirt that is constructed of 100% 8-ounce cotton fabric. The tee features a "YOHJI" lettering simply printed across the chest in block font in white.

Rounding out the design, the Spring Summer 2022 Block Typeface series S/S Cotton Tee features a New Era emblem on the left cuff of the shirt. The Tee can be availed at a retail price of $216 in sizes ranging from S to XXL.

The second offering from the Spring Summer 2022 Block Typeface series is a 9THIRTY (TM) cap. The 9THIRTY (TM) headwear is constructed of 100% cotton, while the curved visor cap on the cap uses cotton twill materials.

Yohji Yamamoto x New Era Spring Summer 2022 Block Typeface Series 9THIRTY (TM) headwear features "YOHJI" block letters embroidered on the side panel of the cap. The cap can be availed for a retail price of $176 in a free size.

The Yohji Yamamoto x New Era Summer Summer 2022 Block Typeface Series will be available for purchase at the Yohji Yamamoto men's stores and select women's stores, including - Aoyama Main store, Seibu Shibuya store, Seibu Ikebukuro Main Store, Isetan Shinjuku store, Iwataya Main store, and Hankyu Umeda Main store.

The collection can also be availed online at the official EC sites nationwide in Japan on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 10 am JST.

