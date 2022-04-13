BTS x New Era MLB merch 2022: All you need to know 

BTS will be releasing a brand new merch collection in collaboration with New Era.

New Era, an American sportswear fashion brand, is collaborating with BigHit Music and BTS to bring fans new merchandise in 2022. The merchandise will be based on their 2021 release, Butter. The brand has not revealed any further information about the collaboration, however the teaser video suggests fans can expect baseball caps and jerseys.

The teaser video for the upcoming collab was released on New Era Korea Twitter account and features a 3D letter 'B' which changes from the signature Butter yellow color to the Major Baseball League's red and blue color.

BTS previously collaborated with New Era in 2020

This will not be the septet’s first collaboration with New Era. The Permission to Dance singers have released a total of 17 items in the summer of 2020, including tees, bags, and hats inspired by their 2020 song, Dynamite. The BEYOND THE SCENE collection included summer headwear, T-shirts, and cross-body bags.

The merch was available in monotone black and white releases, pastel purple or coral hues, and their signature logo or Beyond The Scene motto, as well as New Era’s iconic 59FIFTY, 9TWENTY, and BUCKET silhouettes.

Each piece in the collaboration was designed for both domestic and international fans, and featured the group's logo, as well as the phrase Beyond the Scene, the official English translation of BTS' acronym, which was part of their brand identity revamp in 2017.

About New Era Cap Company

The New Era Cap Company is a headwear company based in Buffalo, New York. It was established in 1920. They have been Major League Baseball's exclusive baseball cap supplier since 1993.

The company is known for their artistic collaborations. They have previously collaborated with painters, fashion companies, and music artists, and the list goes on. In 2019, Tyler, the Creator, took New Era out of its comfort zone by creating a custom fedora with the label as part of the merch for his Camp Flog Gnaw festival.

In 2021, they collaborated with the famous Japanese artist, Takashi Murakami. He added his vibrant, signature style of art to a range of baseball caps and garments at the end of last year.

