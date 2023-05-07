Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba "Ecru Tint" shoes: Everything we know so far

With the announcement of a new collaboration with Adidas, fashion designer Wales Bonner is creating waves in the sneaker community. A new Samba with Grace's touch has surfaced: the Wales Bonner x Adidas Nubuck Samba "Ecru Tint." We recently got our first glimpse at the British-born designer's F/W 2023 collection with The Three Stripes.

The Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba is expected to release in early 2023, although the exact date and price have not been confirmed yet. The sneaker will likely be available on the Adidas website, as well as select retailers. The duo's previous Samba colorways have been sold out quickly, so fans of the collaboration should keep an eye out for any updates and announcements.

Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba "Ecru Tint" shoes are complimented with beige overlays

Here's another closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Adidas)

The British designer Grace Wales Bonner and the sportswear giant Adidas have partnered once again for their Summer 2023 lineup. The partnership began in January 2020 with the 'Lover's Rock' collection, which featured a refined version of the Samba sneaker and a 3-Stripes tracksuit with crocheted details.

The collaboration continued in 2022 with the 'Essence' collection, which introduced the Japan silhouette, a mesh polo and a '70s-inspired track jacket. The latest collection, released in 2023, is the 'Horizon Blues' collection, which revisits the Samba and the Country sneakers in two colorways each.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Both colorways of the Wales Bonner x adidas Samba loaded up on adidas earlier this week. As it was likely an error, an official release should be coming soon. Both colorways of the Wales Bonner x adidas Samba loaded up on adidas earlier this week. As it was likely an error, an official release should be coming soon. https://t.co/S2bIYzhnG3

The collection draws inspiration from '70s and '80s photography and music in Burkina Faso. The sneakers are constructed from premium materials, such as suede, leather and crocodile skin-style accents. The color palette ranges from red and white to black and brown, with gold detailing and specially-designed laces.

The duo's sneaker collabs are known for their subtle and elegant reimaginings of iconic Adidas styles, blending sportswear and luxury with cultural references.

The Wales Bonner x Adidas Samba is one of the most anticipated collaborations of 2023, featuring a premium white leather base with beige suede mudguard accents and pastel yellow stripes.

This Samba has a leather upper with an ecru tint, and a similar colour also appears on the nubuck panels that line the mudguard as well as eyestays, drawing inspiration from both the designer's distinctive aesthetics and adidas' rich past. On the leather Three Stripes branding and laces, which contrast with this, are touches of an almost golden color.

Additional details are visible on the enormous, flipped tongue, which is covered in dark brown and features a co-branded Wales Bonner and Adidas logo. The heel tab features more stitching details and another Wales Bonner logo, this one inlaid into the lateral heel.

The upper is finished with a black rubber midsole and outsole, and an ecru tint-shaded leather sockliner.

This Samba colorway is part of the Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which explores the themes of European heritage and Afro-Atlantic influences.

For the unfamiliar, the Samba is a classic silhouette that debuted in 1949 as a performance shoe for footballers who played in icy conditions. Since then, it has become a staple of street style and culture, worn by celebrities, musicians and artists.

The new Samba shoe combines elegance, quality and creativity, reflecting the vision and talent of both the designer and the brand. It is a sneaker that celebrates diversity, culture and history, while also offering a fresh and modern look. Look out for this unique pair expected to release in early 2023.

