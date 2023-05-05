Adidas Top Ten 2010 sneaker collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Adidas Top Ten 2010 is a classic basketball shoe that was worn by Kobe Bryant in his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The shoe was originally released in 1996 as a futuristic update of the original Top Ten from 1979. Now, nearly 27 years later, Adidas is bringing back the Top Ten 2010 in three colorways that pay tribute to Bryant's early days.

The Adidas Top Ten 2010 sneaker pack will be released in the coming weeks of 2023. All three colorways will be dropped with a retail price tag of $150 per pair. These shoes will be sold by the Adidas CONFIRMED app, alongside other partnering retail shops, both online and offline.

Fans of Kobe Bryant and retro basketball shoes can look forward to this nostalgic release that celebrates one of the greatest players of all time and his early partnership with Adidas.

Adidas Top Ten 2010 sneaker collection will offer three classic colorways

Here's a detailed look at the three colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the most influential basketball players of all time, Kobe Bryant, began his illustrious career with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996–97, wearing a pair of Adidas shoes that were innovative and futuristic. Those shoes were the Adidas Top Ten 2010, a reinterpretation of the classic Top Ten from 1979.

Now, the shoe label is reviving the Top Ten 2010 in three colorways that commemorate Bryant's achievements and his first endorsement contract with the brand.

The Top Ten 2010 features a ballistic mesh upper with tumbled leather overlays and a distinctive midsole design that incorporates Feet You Wear technology. The Feet You Wear concept was developed by the German shoe brand to create shoes that mimic the natural shape and movement of the foot, enhancing stability and comfort.

The Adidas Top Ten 2010 was one of the first models to use this innovation, which later became a signature element of Kobe Bryant's Adidas shoes.

The Top Ten pairs returned in a variety of '90s hues, including a "Lakers" color scheme and two white and black editions with silver trim, in addition to being upgraded with modern tooling in 2010. Built for use on hardwood, the shoes have a mixture of leather and nylon mesh uppers, as well as oversized tongue tabs, wavy overlay panels, and nylon straps that form the three-stripe insignia on the lateral and medial sides.

The heel counter is adorned with cartoon embroidery, and the large, bulbous outsole grips complete the design.

The Black/White variant is wrapped up in a Core Black/Core White/Silver Metallic color scheme. This variant features black underlays that are topped with white accents all over.

The White Black iteration features a Core White/Core Black/Silver Metallic colorblocking. This variant is clothed in white underlays that are adorned with black overlays.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews



Are you eyeing any pair(s)? The late Kobe Bryant’s rookie year shoes – the adidas Top Ten 2010 – returns very soonAre you eyeing any pair(s)? The late Kobe Bryant’s rookie year shoes – the adidas Top Ten 2010 – returns very soon 🏀 Are you eyeing any pair(s)? https://t.co/yGYm4BFvam

The Lakers colorway is dressed in a themed Cloud White/Team College Purple/Matte Gold palette. The third team-inspired variant is covered in white underlays that are adorned with alternate purple and yellow accents throughout.

The Adidas Top Ten 2010 sneaker pack will release in the coming weeks. Anyone interested in getting their hands on these pairs can sign up on the shoe brand's webpage to receive updates about the launch.

Poll : 0 votes