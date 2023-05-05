Adidas NMD S1 "Light Solid Grey" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Adidas NMD S1 is a futuristic sneaker that combines the best of the NMD lineage with a new oversized sole unit and a knit upper. The latest colorway to hit the shelves is the "Light Solid Grey," which features cool blue and green accents for a refreshing contrast.

The Adidas NMD S1 "Light Solid Grey" has a retail price of $200, which is slightly higher than the average NMD model. However, considering the premium materials and the innovative design, the sneaker offers good value for money for fans of the NMD series.

These pairs have already been released in some regions via the brand's stores and online platforms. However, there is no official release date for the US market yet. Sneaker enthusiasts can expect the sneaker to drop via adidas.com and other select retailers in the coming weeks.

The sneaker will likely sell out fast, so keep an eye on the release updates and act quickly if you want to cop a pair.

Adidas NMD S1 "Light Solid Grey" shoes are accentuated with soft blue sole units underneath

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas NMD S1 "Light Solid Grey" has a simple yet striking design that showcases the innovative features of the silhouette. The upper is made of Primeknit, a breathable and flexible material that adapts to the foot's shape. The grey hue covers most of the upper, except for a small patch of blue on the tongue and some green stitching on the heel.

The sole unit is where the NMD S1 stands out from its predecessors. The full-length BOOST midsole, which provides responsive cushioning and energy return, is encased in a semi-translucent blue rubber extending beyond the foot's edges. The rubber also features TPU plugs in blue and light green, which add stability and style to the sneaker. The outsole has a light blue color and a repeating Trefoil pattern for traction and branding.

The Adidas NMD S1 "Light Solid Grey" is part of the NMD S1 lineup that debuted in 2022 as a new evolution of the NMD franchise. The NMD S1 has been involved in several collaborations and variations, such as the Pharrell Williams MAHBS version, which features a canvas upper with bold Humanrace branding, and the Copa Pack, which uses Fusion Skin material from the brand's soccer range.

The NMD S1 is also available in other colorways, such as "Bliss Orange," "Ice Mint," and "Core Black."

The Adidas NMD S1 "Light Solid Grey" sneaker combines style and performance with a futuristic twist. The sneaker appeals to fans of the NMD series who are looking for something new and different, as well as casual sneakerheads who appreciate a sleek and versatile design.

The sneaker is expected to be one of the most popular releases of 2023, so don't miss your chance to get your hands on a pair.

Watch for the release of the Adidas NMD S1 "Light Solid Grey" shoes in the upcoming weeks. Interested parties can sign up on the shoe brand's website for immediate alerts on the debut to get their hands on these pairs.

