Adidas UltraBoost Gold sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, has continued to expand its catalogue and introduce accessories and footwear models for many sports. The Three Stripes label has now given golf enthusiasts and fans an upgrade of the UltraBoost sneaker model.

The latest UltraBoost Golf sneaker seamlessly blends fashion and the functional and technological updates. The sneaker is given technological advancements so that golfers receive maximum comfort and a fresh new style.

The UltraBoost Golf is slated to be released in two limited-edition colorways - 'black and pruple' and 'grey and green'. Both these sneakers will be released via the e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app and select retailers on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Another colorway, in 'Silver and Olive' was debuted on April 13, 2023 exclusively for Adidas' Adiclub members.

The Three Stripes label designed the latest UltraBoost Golf sneaker specifically for the golf course and its terrain. The pair is inspired by the original UltraBoost silhouette, which was first released in 2015. The latest UltraBoost colorway features golf-specific utilities and features.

The sneaker model is a perfect blend of style and comfort, which the UltraBoost sneaker lineage is already known for. The global three-stripes label is celebrating the launch of the UltraBoost golf sneaker by launching a limited-edition and special makeover in the legendary OG 'black and Purple' as a nod to the first UltraBoost sneaker.

Another makeover in an all-grey version with pops of green is slated to be released soon. A limited silver/olive colorway was launched via the e-commerce site of the German label specifically for Adiclub members. All three colorways were released in unisex sizing.

In a press release for the sneaker's launch, Masun Denison, director of global footwear at Adidas Golf said about the sneaker makeover:

“At the heart of Ultraboost is a silhouette that perfectly blends high-performance with streetwear fashion, and that’s something we wanted to bring to the course. Even though it’s been around for less than a decade, it’s such an icon within the brand, so we took our time to only add pieces that would benefit golfers while still keeping the DNA that make this shoe so great."

He added:

"We know (that) there are golfers out there that have been waiting for this one, so we’re excited for them to finally experience it, and we’re excited for them to finally experience it out on the course.”

The upper of the sneakers comes constructed out of reinforced PRIMEKNIT material. A premium touch is added with the microfiber leather toe overlays for better stability.

The upper further combines the hydrophobic yarns for the vamp and water-repellant mesh to help repel extra moisture and wetness. The shoe features floating croc-textured saddle and TPU heel clips to provide a better lateral stability throughout the swing.

The golf shoes rubber outsole features raised textured lugs for a spikeless performance with comfort. The sneaker features updated EVA sockliners for golfers to provide anti-slip and moisture-wicking performances. One can avail all three colorways via Adidas for $200.

