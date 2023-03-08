Adidas NMD S1 Copa sneaker pack: Price and more explored

German sportswear giant Adidas has been actively giving technological updates to its iconic NMD sneaker lineage in recent years. The label 2022 introduced many updates, including NMD S1 Mahbs and NMD S1 Ryat sneakers, in 2022. However, it is incredibly difficult to forget the successful and popular 2021-launched NMD S1 sneaker.

The label has been focused on reviving the silhouette and has added another Copa-themed makeover upon it, giving modernistic and technological updates with the launch of FS, aka Fusion Skin feature.

An official release date for the NMD S1 Copa sneaker pack hasn't been announced by the three stripes label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the collection piece will be launched soon in 2023 via the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers.

Level Shoes retailer has already released the white and black colorways of the shoes on its website for a retail price of $338.

More about the upcoming Adidas NMD S1 Copa sneaker pack, which is inspired by the fusion of NMD S1 sneakers and Copa football boots

The German label's Copa football boots are one of the best footwear lines of all time from the football sphere. The boot's lineage was established by the three stripes label in late 70's and were originally designed for the 1982 FIFA World Cup, which was held in Spain. Now, even after four decades, the football boot structure has continued to go unrivaled.

As the lineage slowly approaches towards the 45th anniversary, the German label is now amalgamating the Copa's heritage DNA with modern-day NMD aesthetics. Over the last decade, the NMD sneaker lineage has gone from performance footwear to lifestyle model and is now drawing inspiration for NMD S1 FS.

snkrsdallas214 @snkrsdallas214 adidas NMD S1 Inspired by the Copa Football Boot ift.tt/KEMi8Q6 adidas NMD S1 Inspired by the Copa Football Boot ift.tt/KEMi8Q6 https://t.co/UNLAoBWaBp

The NMD S1 sneaker already has a streamlined design and sleek structure, as it features a mesh upper and synthetic overlay. The sneaker model's latest FS update carries the same DNA for a different purpose. Similar to NMD S1, the new top of Fusion Skin material is taken out of Copa series. The official site of Level Shoes describes the model as:

"Arriving with all the comfort and breathability of the NMD line, this S1 FS style from adidas features the signature sock-like knit upper along with a new, disruptive outsole. A lace-up closure, textile lining, FUSIONSKIN wavy overlay and plush BOOST cushioning complete this fresh pair."

The Fusion Skin feature improves traditional leather material and adds a smooth and impermeable exterior. The label is introducing the model in four colorways, i.e. "Cloud White," "Core Black," "White Black," and "Grey Mint."

The collection piece boasts a redesigned Primeknit construct, which is adapted with Copa's wavy details across the medial and lateral sidewalls. The shoes also feature thick rope laces and chunky midsoles, supported by a full bed of BOOST technology that adds cushioning and comfort.

The look is finished off with a sock-like collar, Trefoil branding motifs and outsoles. The sneaker pack will be released via the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers very soon this year.

