5 best Adidas Copa Sense football boots colourways launched in 2022 

Adidas Copa Sense is one of the most popular silhouettes in the Adidas rotation. Famous for its lightweight design and various colourways, footballers like Paulo Dybala, Joao Felix, Jude Bellingham, and Manuel Neuer have sported the Copa Sense in its laced and laceless iterations.

Since the silhouette's release several years ago, new colourways have been launched annually, and this year is no exception. With the Fifa World Cup in full swing, football fans are more interested than ever in the latest iterations of the Copa Sense.

Therefore, here are the top five colourways of the Copa Sense football boots released in 2022.

The Adidas Copa Sense "Edge of Darkness" and four other Copa Sense colourways launched in 2022

1) Copa Sense "Whitespark"

The Adidas Copa Sense "Whitespark" was launched as a part of the Adidas' 2021-2022 white sparks football pack. The brand-new Copa Sense+ football shoes feature a chic "Red/ White/ Dark Metallic Silver" colour scheme.

In addition, the soleplate and logos on these football boots are red, with the majority of the boots being white. They also include U-throat collar construction that enables easy access of the foot in the shoe. Moreover, the sense pads present in its design deliver increased comfort.

These sneakers are available for $275 at select retail sites and on the official website of the brand.

2) Copa Sense "Edge Of Darkness"

The new Adidas Copa Sense comes in a "Black/ Blue/ Red" colourway, and also sports a stealthy look with a touch of colours on the soleplate.

It is entirely black, with stripes resembling the French flag's colours—blue, white, and red—on the heel counter. The logos are rendered in white. Moreover, these football boots feature premium k-leather on the forefoot, providing supreme feel and comfort. The U-throat collar design allows comfort for entry for all foot types.

These new iterations of the Copa Sense are available at different retail sites for $275.

3) Adidas COPA SENSE+ FG - Sapphire Edge

The "Navy blue/ White/ Blue rush" Adidas Copa cleats are part of the brand-new "Sapphire Edge" pack. As is customary, the soleplates are two-toned in dark and sky blue. While the text and logo are in white, orange has been used for the minor details.

The laceless boots add more edge thanks to their advanced design and sole plate. The side's medial and lateral foam pads also offer good ball control. Additionally, the U-throat collar allows for simple foot entry into the boots.

These football boots are available for sale for $275 at the official three stripes retail site and other retail stores.

4) Adidas Copa Sense Meteorite

These Copa Sense football shoes introduced the stylish red color scheme from the new "Meteorite" pack. They have a red background with white and Solar Red accents.

The red covers most of the design of the boots, while the orange accents add more flare to the color palette. Moreover, the white surrounding the outsole and studs of the football boots delivers the final touch to the Meteorite Copa Sense.

The football boots are available for $275 at the official three stripes retail site and other select retail sites.

5) Adidas Copa Sense "Al Rihla"

The Copa Sense football boot was redesigned for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. The boots were made available as part of the "Al Rihla" 3-piece football pack. The colour scheme of the Copa Sense "Al Rihla" football boots features "Core Black/Bright Cyan/Team Solar Yellow," which is somewhat reminiscent of the official Al Rihla ball.

The uppers are made of Fusionskin material and have a laceless design. K-leather material is used for the boots' forefoot, and Primeknit is used for the collar. Touchpads cushion the impact, while sensepods improve accessibility.

The special edition "Al Rahila" boot is available for sale for $200 at select retail sites and the official website.

