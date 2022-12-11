Adidas Copa Sense ‘Al Rihla’ football boots: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, has been a major contributor to the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. It has been preparing for the prestigious tournament, which kicked off in Qatar on November 20, 2022, for the whole year.

The label started its journey for the World Cup releases with the launch of the official ball on March 30, 2022, following which they revealed an official Federation kit collection on August 29, 2022. The label finally released an official football boot pack, dubbed the Al Rihla, which comprises three classic silhouettes, Copa Sense, X Speedportal, and Predator Edge.

The most distinct design out of the three is the Copa Sense football boot. The Copa Sense boot of the Al Rihla pack has been worn by many players throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Copa Sense ‘Al Rihla’ football boots were launched on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on October 11, 2022.

Adidas Copa Sense ‘Al Rihla’ football boots were launched to celebrate the ongoing Qatar-held FIFA World Cup 2022

Juan Bapakaw @juanbudiman

#bootspotting

#BootSpottingMY

#JDT

@4fiqfazail Afiq Fazail spotted wearing the latest Adidas COPA Sense ‘Al Rihla’ 2022 World Cup pack during JDT training session at Padang Seri Gelam (PSG) Afiq Fazail spotted wearing the latest Adidas COPA Sense ‘Al Rihla’ 2022 World Cup pack during JDT training session at Padang Seri Gelam (PSG) #bootspotting#BootSpottingMY #JDT@4fiqfazail https://t.co/xKObAY3ppN

The Three Stripes label reimagined the Copa Sense football boot for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. The boots were released under the 3-piece football pack, dubbed the "Al Rihla." The Arabic phrase Al Rihla translates to "the journey" in English.

In an official press release, Franziska Loeffelmann, the Design Director of Football Graphics and Hardware at Adidas, commented on the boots:

"For this special tournament and the biggest stage in sport, we wanted to capture the essence of speed and movement in reflection of the pace at which the modern game is played."

He further explained what each boot in the three-piece collection represents:

"With players showcasing what some see as impossible movement, we imagined the future of fast with the Al Rihla World Cup boot pack, bringing it to life with the same vibrant iridescence as the Al Rihla Official Match Ball to encapsulate the magic on the pitch at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and beyond."

Pro:Direct Soccer @ProD_Soccer bit.ly/3EQ5DMo



Control and comfort with the adidas COPA Sense+ from the Al Rihla World Cup 2022 pack Shop adidas 2022 World Cup bootsControl and comfort with the adidas COPA Sense+ from the Al Rihla World Cup 2022 pack Shop adidas 2022 World Cup boots 📲 bit.ly/3EQ5DMoControl and comfort with the adidas COPA Sense+ from the Al Rihla World Cup 2022 pack 🏆 https://t.co/IRmW4PFXlH

The Copa Sense 'Al Rihla' football boots come clad in a Core Black/Bright Cyan/Team Solar Yellow color scheme, which is somewhat similar to the official Al Rihla ball. The official Three Stripes label website introduces the silhouette,

"When you step onto the pitch, don't just play the game. Feel it. Get closer to the ball in these adidas Copa Sense firm ground boots. Seamlessly blended by Fusionskin technology, their laceless adidas PRIMEKNIT collar and K-leather forefoot ensure velvety-smooth play."

The site further provides details about football cleats and their technological advancements,

"Sensepods in the heel and Touchpods on the sides optimise lockdown and your feel for the ball. The eye-catching graphics take inspiration from football's biggest stage."

fisikfootball @fisik_football



#FISIKFootball #adidasIndonesia #adidasFootball #Copasense #AlRihla When you step onto the pitch, don't just play the game. Feel it. Get closer to the ball in these Adidas Copa Sense+ "Al Rihla Pack". Available now in our PIM III, Senayan City, and Grand Indonesia stores. When you step onto the pitch, don't just play the game. Feel it. Get closer to the ball in these Adidas Copa Sense+ "Al Rihla Pack". Available now in our PIM III, Senayan City, and Grand Indonesia stores.#FISIKFootball #adidasIndonesia #adidasFootball #Copasense #AlRihla https://t.co/Z5iJrbdZxn

The football boots feature a laceless construction, with the upper being constructed out of Fusionskin material. The forefoot of the boots is made out of K-leather material, and the collar is made out of Primeknit material. Touchpods absorb shock, and sensepods offer better accessibility.

The Copa Sense football boots can be purchased at the official e-commerce site of Adidas for a retail price of $200.

Poll : 0 votes