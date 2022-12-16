Adidas 'Beyond Fast' football boot pack: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, dressed up for the special Champions League night, i.e. UEFA, by launching a "Beyond Fast" football boot pack. The Three Stripes label celebrated the prestigious event by introducing new makeovers upon the Predator Edge and X Speedportal football boots.

The boots were sported throughout the season over the Korean national team and Tottenham Hotspur star player Son Heung-Min. The football boot pack comes inspired by two Champions League official match balls from the Three Stripes label. The collection was launched on the official e-commerce site the Three Stripes labe; of September 13, 2022.

The shoes can still be availed at Adidas in limited sizes and the rest can be availed at reseller sites such as Pro Direct and Uni Sport.

More about the recently released Adidas 'Beyond Fast' football boot pack featuring Predator Edge and X Speedportal

The recently released Adidas 'Beyond Fast' football boot pack featuring Predator Edge and X Speedportal (Image via Sportskeeda)

The German sportswear giant, Adidas, unveiled the brand-new Beyond Fast Pack, which included a striking new makeover upon the X Speedportal and Predator Edge. The Adidas Beyond Fast Pack was the final football pack launched ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The "Beyond Fast" football boot pack introduced bold designs with a color scheme of silver metallic, black, and multi-colored accents.The silver base took its inspiration from the women's UEFA ball and the multi-colored accents were inspired by the men's official Match ball.

In terms of tech, all the soccer cleats utilized the same technology as before. Focusing over the X Speedportal, the shoes come clad in a 'Silver Metallic/Core Black/Solar Yellow' color scheme. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"Good players create time and space. Great ones leave them both behind. Unlock multidimensional speed in adidas X Speedportal. Sleek and super-comfortable, these soccer cleats support instant reactions with a springy, full-length Carbitex carbon plate on their firm ground outsole."

The X Speedportal+ comes in a laceless form with the upper being constructed out of PRIMEKNIT material. The upper further features EVA inserts inside and a carbon heel lock to keep the foot locked down and stable. The shoe was launched at the retail price of $280, and currently they can be availed at $210 on the sale at Adidas.

The second silhouette on the list, the Predator Edge, is very similar in the color scheme and the official colorway for the shoe is 'Silver/Black/Multicolor.' The flashes of colour are brought to life by the silver foundation of the shoe. The iconic Three Stripes branding logo is added on the heel, which comes clad in the multi-colored pattern

The color execution over the three stripes branding seems blurred from afar. The rubber elements of the zone skin in the forefoot execute a plethora of colors. Colors such as yellow, blue, red, and green give a 3D-like effect over the shoes through both the three stripes logo and rubber elements.

These boots are not available for purchase on the official site and can be availed at reseller sites such as UniSport and Pro Direct at approx $225.

The "Beyond Fast" football boot pack was launched on the official e-commerce site of the three stripes label and select retailers on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, to celebrate the UEFA tournament ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

