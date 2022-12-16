5 best Adidas Predator football boots colourways launched in 2022

Adidas has been at the forefront of the footwear scene ever since its debut in sports fashion for more than 70 years and has long since introduced some stellar silhouettes to the world. The Three Stripes giant caters to every type of sport, including football. Moreover, the German sports brand has released some amazing football boots worn by many players.

The Adidas Predator is one of the most well-liked rotations among the other three stripe rotations. Every football player's shelf now contains these football boot rotations as a standard item. However, there have been so many Predator colourways released each season that there is a constant demand for new ones.

Therefore, the five best predator football boots colourways launched in 2022.

The Predator Diamond Edge and four other Adidas Predator Football boots.

1) The Predator 'Showdown Pack"

The 21/22 season is long over, but as leagues all over Europe near their conclusion, there is still plenty of opportunity for drama. The German footwear brand has unveiled the "Showdown Pack," which combines the X Speedflow with the Predator Edge, which ensures that players are prepared for any occasion. Both come in brand-new color schemes with red running through them.

The 21/22 season is long over, but as leagues all over Europe near their conclusion, there is still plenty of opportunity for drama. The German footwear brand has unveiled the "Showdown Pack," which combines the X Speedflow with the Predator Edge, which ensures that players are prepared for any occasion. Both come in brand-new color schemes with red running through them.

The "Off White/Vivid Red/Gold Metallic" colourway for the Predator Edge, where red and gold complement the off-white base. It's not a coincidence that that color makes people think of the famous champagne Predator Mania. The red Three Stripes on the heel features a geometric design in maintenance with the Edge name and silo.

The Shadow Pack Predator Edge+ is available for $274 and is available at different retail stores.

2) Adidas x Swarovski Predator Edge

Introducing the adidas x Swarovski Predator Edge Crystal

Adidas officially unveiled the striking limited-edition "Predator Meets Swarovski Crystals" boots, confirming earlier leaks. Jude Bellingham, a star player for the BVB Dortmund, was seen wearing them.

Adidas officially unveiled the striking limited-edition "Predator Meets Swarovski Crystals" boots, confirming earlier leaks. Jude Bellingham, a star player for the BVB Dortmund, was seen wearing them. The Predator Edge boots from three stripes and Swarovski have an intriguing design that combines a grungy base with gleaming crystal 3 Stripes and a metallic sole plate. Similar to the "Geometrics" special edition, the boots' upper has abstract styling that resembles camouflage.

Focus Olive, Silver Metallic, and Magic Lime crystals shine a flamboyant light on the iconic three stripes of the model. The upper body of the pair has been brilliantly designed with four distinct ribbed sections that help with dribbling control, direction change, and power enhancement.

The Adidas Predator Edge.1 'Swarovski' is available for $395 at select retailers.

3) Predator "Diamond Edge" Pack

The Predator Edge, X Speedflow, and COPA Sense colourways—collectively known as the "Diamond Edge" pack—were worn by top Adidas athletes throughout Europe this year.

The Predator Edge, X Speedflow, and COPA Sense colourways—collectively known as the "Diamond Edge" pack—were worn by top Adidas athletes throughout Europe this year. Similar to the Sapphire Edge pack, the pack carried over the "Edge" wording from the most recent Predator iteration. It also seamlessly transitions from the Predator Edge release that featured Swarovski crystals.

The "White/Hi-Res Blue" color scheme used in Predator Edge's construction has a white base with blue accents only on the branding and rubber Zone Skin elements.

The sneakers went on retail for $245 at select retail sites.

4) Predator Edge "Champion"

The stunning design of the Adidas Predator Edge+ Champions Code cleats was inspired by the UEFA Champions League. For logos in the design, Adidas' designers start with a base of purple, blue, and pink and complement it with light silver. Moreover, the new "Blue/Pink/Silver" Adidas Edge Predator soccer cleats feature a Champions Logo on the insole, just like all the other cleats in the pack.

The purple and pink hue in the design of the botts give it a distinctive look. Moreover, the firm studs attached to the outsole of the boot are constructed with advanced technology, which enables the player to gain momentum at every velocity.

The Predator Edge 'Champions' boot was released in March 2022 and went on sale at varying prices.

5) Predator Edge Geometric + Firm

Camouflage versions of the Predator Edge+ boots were introduced early this year. However, the next-generation Predator, known as Geometric, was not ultimately the "preview edition" that debuted before this silhouette.

Predator Edge+ "Geometric" football boots have a multicolour camouflage design to conceal technological features and other components. Additionally, the "Geometric" Predator Edge+ cleats have the same technology as regular releases.

The laceless boots are made in a way that firmly secures the foot to the ground and eliminates any possibility of the grip slipping. Additionally, the color scheme stands out and intensifies the look of the boot.

These silhouettes were released in February 2022 and went on sale for $280.

These are the top five Predator colourways that were released in 2022. Let us know which one you like the most.

