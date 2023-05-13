Adidas x Y-3 Running footwear collection: Where to get, release date, order information, and more details explored 

Adidas, the German sportswear giant and footwear genius, is collaborating with one of the most respected Japanese designers, Yohji Yamamoto, and his Y-3 sub-label to launch a Y-3 running footwear collection. The firm is launching a line that's both technologically advanced and innovative, which can be worn by anyone.

The latest running shoe collection features four sneakers: Boston 11, Takumi Sen 9, UltraBoost Light and Runner 4D FWD. All four sneakers are clad in a black and white color scheme. The latest running shoe collection comes after the duo launched a Spring Summer 2023 "Chapter 1" collection.

The collaborative sneaker pack was launched via the e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app and select retailers on May 12, 2023.

More about newly released Adidas x Y-3 Running footwear collection

Newly released Adidas x Y-3 Running footwear collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Yohji Yamamoto and the German label Adidas started the journey of their co-owned label Y-3 in 2002, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2022.

The duo revitalised numerous vintage designs and silhouettes through collections and collaborations. The press release introduces the Y-3 label as follows:

"Founded in 2002, Y-3 established the category of fashion sportswear – one that it continues to redefine. Twenty years later, Y-3's signature style combines engineered garments and intensive performance with Yamamoto's singular elegance and strong tailoring."

The latest running silhouettes mark an entrance for the Y-3 label into the performance running gear. The label commits to its previous commitments of avant-grade designing ethos alongside the inclusion of the athletic endeavor. In a press release, Yohji says:

“The sports world and its technology seek for necessity, practicality, or functionality while fashion is seeking the opposite. ... Y-3 is a strong examination of the blend of sport and style and the tension caused by mixing tradition with all that is modern."

The latest collection features functional details for the running shoes, which is a reimagination through Yohji's perspective.

All four pieces in the collection feature co-branded details of Three Stripes and Yohji Yamaoto signature. First on the list is Y3 UltraBoost Light, which is described by the site as follows:

"The adidas Ultraboost Light shoes get viewed through the lens of Y-3, done in a signature triple black base. The Y-3 perspective is clear on the performance shoe, with stitching and thread details — an unmistakable mark of Yohji Yamamoto."

The UltraBoost Light sneakers can be availed at a retail price of $330. The second shoe in the collection is Runner 4D FWD, which arrive clad in a "Black/ Off White" colorway. The 4D FWD runner shoes can be availed for $400.

The third running shoe in the collection is the Boston 11, which features Y-3 paints over the classic 3-Stripes to give a vandalized approach. The shoe can be availed for $350.

The fourth offering from the duo is Takumi Sen 9 sneakers, which features Lightstrike cushioning and ENERGYRODS to save the energy of runners. These sneakers can be availed for $400.

The entire collection can be availed via the e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers.

Poll : 0 votes