Adidas Y-3 Spring/Summer 2023 Chapter 1 collection: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German athleisure and footwear label, is collaborating with the celebrated Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto to launch a Summer/Spring Chapter 1 collection via their sub-label. Y-3. The firm is launching a line that is both innovative and wearable, with a deconstructed elegance.

The collection will include garments, footwear, and accessories inspired by the three stripes label's vintage legacy. The Chapter 1 collection will be available for purchase on January 13, 2023, through the Adidas e-commerce platform, the CONFIRMED app, and select stores.

The upcoming Adidas Y-3 Spring/Summer 2023 Chapter 1 collection offers a series of apparel, footwear, and accessories line

The upcoming Adidas Y-3 Spring/Summer 2023 Chapter 1 collection offers a series of apparel, footwear, and accessories line (Image via Adidas &Sportskeeda)

The co-owned label by Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2022, revitalizing numerous design codes. The duo celebrated their 20th anniversary by releasing multiple collections and collaborations. The official press release introduces the latest upcoming collection as:

"In 2022 Y-3 boldly celebrated 20 years of memories – recoding key moments from the past two decades of the industry defining partnership between adidas and Yohji Yamamoto. This season, the progressive brand triumphantly returns to kick off the beginning of a new era, reimagining its foundations in order to fearlessly look ahead tomorrow."

Y-3's newest collection, "Artisan Codes of Sport," introduces edgy clothes and accessories alongside the brand's signature sneakers to jar the idea of casual elegance. The official press release elaborates on the reason behind the collection:

"Continuing a lineage of renegade dynamism, Y-3 Spring/Summer 2023 Chapter 1 reinterprets the quintessential visual codes of team sports to celebrate a multifaceted design vision."

Jackets, shirts, track pants, caps, cardigans, and other athleisure-inspired items will be included in the collection. This collection's pieces are all embossed with the instantly recognizable Y-3 logo, which interprets sporting rules through the lens of handmade craftsmanship.

The clothing is finely tailored and designed, combining Yohji Yamamoto's high fashion sensibility with the three stripes label's sporty beginnings. The footwear options in the collection emphasize the collection's nonconformist attitude as well as the inflexibility of Y-3's designs.

The sneaker line features items such as Y-3 Superstar, the Y-3 Hicho, the Y-3 Gazelle, and the Y-3 Marathon TR. These shoes are fashioned with tonal stitching and a deconstructed aesthetic. More items such as the futuristic Y-3 Runner 4D Halo and the Y-3 Rivalry are also given a makeover.

The collaborative Chapter 1 collection is accompanied by the launch of a campaign to celebrate the origins and roots of the Y-3 label. The campaign, shot in Japan by skilled Jiro Konami and Emily Okudo-Overhoff, continues the theme of street style and the country's rich heritage.

The campaign shots depict the cast's journey through several Tokyo sites as time progresses from day to night. These pictures highlight the cast's candid dynamic movements, which pay homage to the traditional Japanese dance form of Butoh.

The entire Spring / Summer Chapter 1 collection will be released via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, select Y-3 stores, and global retailers, starting January 13, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes