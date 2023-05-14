Dior x Birkenstock Tokio Mule Collaboration: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Dior and Birkenstock are two renowned brands that have created a stunning collaboration: the Dior by Birkenstock Tokio Mule. The Tokio Mule is a reimagined version of the classic Tokio sandal. The new partnership offered three fresh colorways of the Tokio Mule, namely: Pastel Yellow, Pastel Green, and Khaki.

The Tokio Mule collection was launched recently, with each colorway priced at $1,100 USD. All the iterations are unisex and come in various sizes to suit different preferences and needs. This complete range is offered by the online and select boutique stores of the luxury fashion label.

Dior x Birkenstock Tokio Mule lineup offers three colorways in unisex sizes

Here's another look at the new mule collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dior and Birkenstock are two iconic brands that have been shaping the fashion world for decades. The former is known for its elegant and sophisticated haute couture, while the latter is famous for its comfortable and durable sandals.

The new Tokio Mule lineup is a reinvented version of the classic Tokio sandal, a quintessential Birkenstock model that closely fits the foot with its adjustable straps and anatomical cork footbed. The collaboration pays a subtle tribute to Christian Dior's passion for gardening by combining functionality and elegance.

The description of these newly created Mules on Dior's official web page reads,

“The Tokio mule exemplifies the exceptional savoir-faire of the DIOR by BIRKENSTOCK collaboration. The pastel yellow nubuck calfskin upper is embellished with an adjustable back strap and a reinforced toe in tonal rubber. A hallmark aluminum buckle and DIOR by BIRKENSTOCK rivet adorn the creation.”

It further reads,

“The shoe is completed by an anatomically shaped sole in cork and smooth calfskin, and by a sculpted rubber outsole featuring the Dior Oblique and Bones gradient motif.”

The Tokio Mule features a felted wool upper and a nubuck calfskin strap with a metal buckle. The footwear also has a special logo on the footbed, which reads "Dior by Birkenstock", as well as a co-branded dust bag and shoe box.

The Tokio Mule is quite pricey for a pair of sandals, but reasonable considering the quality, craftsmanship, and exclusivity of the collaboration. The Tokio Mule is a statement piece that will elevate any outfit with its refined and playful design.

This collaboration also includes another iconic design, the Milano sandal. The collaboration is limited-edition, so make sure to get your pair before they sell out.

This is not the first time that the two labels have collaborated on footwear. In 2019, Dior's artistic director, Kim Jones, teamed up with the footwear brand to create a custom version of the Arizona sandal for his pre-fall men's collection. The Arizona sandal featured a black leather upper with a leopard print lining and a silver buckle.

In 2020, Jones also collaborated with the footwear genius on another exclusive edition of the Arizona sandal for his fall-winter men's collection. This time, the sandal had a navy blue leather upper with a paisley print lining and a gold buckle.

Both collaborations were well-received by critics and customers alike, as they showcased Jones' ability to blend high fashion and street style with ease.

