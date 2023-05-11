5 best Nike collabs of 2023 so far

Nike has always been at the forefront of sneaker collaborations, and 2023 is no exception. The brand has partnered with some of the industry's most influential and creative names, from music to fashion, to create some of the most exciting and innovative sneakers of the year.

In 2023, the brand has already released some of the most anticipated and hyped collabs of the year, featuring different models and colorways of its iconic shoes, including Air Force 1 and SB Dunk silhouettes. Big names like Billie Eilish, Jarritos, and Tiffany & Co. joined forces with the shoe manufacturer to give the sneakers an interesting makeover in their own unique style.

On that note, here are five of the best Nike collabs of 2023 so far, with their release dates, retail prices, and design descriptions.

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 and four other popular collabs that have been launched by Swoosh in 2023 so far

1) Tiffany & Co. x Air Force 1 Low

Tiffany & Co., the iconic jewelry brand, has teamed up with Nike to create a stunning pair of Air Force 1 Low sneakers. The collaboration celebrates the heritage and elegance of both brands, as well as their connection to New York City.

The luxe sneaker features a gray suede upper with Tiffany blue pebbled leather Swooshes on the sides. The heel tab is adorned with a sterling silver piece engraved with the year 1837, which marks the founding of Tiffany & Co. The tongue label also features the Tiffany cursive logo in blue.

The sneakers come with three sets of laces in black, white, and Tiffany blue, as well as a special Tiffany blue box.

The Tiffany & Co. x Air Force 1 Low were launched in March 2023 and retail for a whopping $400 for each pair. The sneakers will be available through Tiffany & Co., Nike, and select retailers. They will be released in men's sizes only.

2) Run the Jewels x SB Dunk Low

Run the Jewels, the acclaimed hip-hop duo of Killer Mike and El-P, have teamed up with Nike to release their first-ever sneaker collaboration: the Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Low. The shoe is inspired by the artwork of their third album, RTJ3, which features a blue background and a gold fist-and-gun logo.

The sneaker features a blue suede upper with a translucent blue outsole that reveals custom Run the Jewels art underneath. The Swoosh is made of pink nubuck, adding a pop of color to the tonal design. Moreover, the shoe has gold branding on the tongue, heel, and custom insoles with Run the Jewels graphics. The shoe comes with three sets of blue laces, allowing for different styling options.

The Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Low was released on April 20, 2023, coinciding with Killer Mike's birthday and the unofficial cannabis holiday. The shoe retailed for $130 and was available at select skate shops and on SNKRS.

3) Jarritos x SB Dunk Low

Nike has teamed up with Jarritos, the popular Mexican soda brand, to create a refreshing and customizable sneaker: the Jarritos x SB Dunk Low. The shoe draws its inspiration from Jarritos' history and the original canvas bags used to gather fruit for drink flavoring.

The shoe features a white leather base with beige hemp-like overlays and a green textile Swoosh. The Jarritos logo is embroidered on the heel and tongue, while mismatched heel tabs display "Nike" and "Jarritos" across the left and right shoe. The shoe also has a tearaway canvas overlay that reveals hits of safety orange as an emblem of skate days.

The insole illustrations pay homage to the iconic "Little Jugs" logo and the citrusy colors of the soda. The shoe is completed by a white rubber cupsole with a two-tone green and orange outsole.

The Jarritos x SB Dunk Low was most recently released on May 10, 2023, via the SNKRS app for $130 per pair. Select skate shops also launched their pairs on May 6, 2023. The sneaker is an enticing piece of brand heritage and a testament to life's natural sabor.

4) AMBUSH x Air Force 1 Low

The AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low is a collaboration between the Japanese fashion label and the American sportswear giant that reimagines the classic silhouette with a futuristic twist. The sneaker features a premium leather upper with bold hues and contrasting accents inspired by techno spaces.

The most striking element is the exaggerated Swoosh that extends beyond the heel, giving the impression of motion and speed. The sneaker also has a co-branded tongue label, a tonal midsole, and a rubber outsole.

The AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low comes in two colorways: Black/Black/Phantom and Phantom/Black/Phantom. The former is a sleek and stealthy option, while the latter is a more eye-catching and vibrant one. Both colorways were dropped on February 28, 2023, via Nike at $190.

5) Billie Eilish x Air Force 1 Low “Triple White”

Billie Eilish is not only a pop superstar but also a fashion icon. Her collaboration with Nike on the Air Force 1 Low shoes has been a huge success, with two colorways already released in 2022: "Mushroom" and "Black". Now, the duo is back with a third and final colorway: "Triple White."

The shoes feature a white textile upper with a patchwork mosaic design, which is made of sewed-on white leather patches and tonal stitching. Aditionally, the sneakers have a cork sockliner for comfort and sustainability. The white midsole and outsole complete the clean and minimalist look. The shoes have Billie Eilish's signature logo on the tongue and heel, as well as a Nike Swoosh on the side.

The Billie Eilish x Air Force 1 Low “Triple White” shoes are also made with sustainable materials, such as Regrind in the outsole and Zote foam scrap in the sockliner, to show respect for the environment and the legacy of the Air Force 1.

The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple White” shoes were priced at $130 per pair. They are expected to sell out quickly, as the previous colorways did. The shoes were released on March 22, 2023, through Billie Eilish's official artist store. They have been available since March 23, 2023, through the SNKRS app and select retail stores.

Whether one is looking for a classic silhouette with a twist, a bold and colorful statement piece, or a versatile and customizable option, Swoosh has something for everyone. These collaborations are not only a testament to the brand's quality and craftsmanship but also to its vision and culture.

