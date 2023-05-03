Billie Eilish matches Met Gala 2023 after party outfit with Air Jordan 4 Fire Red: How much does it cost, and where to get them?

Like many other attendees, Billie Eilish chose an all-black ensemble for the Met Gala red carpet, wearing a custom Simone Rocha translucent dress with an Agent Provocateur corset. For the evening's afterparties, the singer donned vibrant New York Knicks apparel and a pair of highly coveted Air Jordan 4 Fire Red shoes.

The singer was captured in a new costume both inside the party at the Standard Hotel and while flashing a peace sign on her way there.

Billie Eilish has always been a fan of Nike and Jordan Brand, and her past Nike Air Force 1 collabs clearly confirm it. Hence, she paired up her loose-fitting outfit with Air Jordan 4 sneakers.

The bad guy singer's fans and other sneaker enthusiasts can find these Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red” shoes on Nike’s online website, alongside other resellers and retailers like StockX, FarFetch, EBay, and more. Although the retail price is $200 per adult pair, the price can vary with different retail stores and resellers.

More about Air Jordan 4 Fire Red shoes that Billie Eilish wore as part of her after-party outfit

Here's a detailed look at the Air Jordan 4 Fire Red colorway that Billie Eilish sported for after party (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 4 is one of the most iconic sneakers in the history of basketball and streetwear. It was first released in 1989, featuring a sleek design with mesh netting, plastic wings, and visible Air units. The shoe was worn by Michael Jordan during his legendary 1988-89 season when he won his first MVP award and scored his famous "The Shot" over Craig Ehlo.

One of the original colorways of Air Jordan 4 was Fire Red, which featured a white leather upper with black and red accents. The shoe also had "Nike Air" branding on the heel, which was later replaced by the Jumpman logo in subsequent retro releases. The Fire Red colorway has been re-released several times over the years, most recently in 2020 for its 31st anniversary.

The 2020 version of the Air Jordan 4 Fire Red was faithful to the original, restoring the "Nike Air" branding on the heel, as well as including a throwback hangtag and packaging. The shoe retailed for $200.

However, Jordan Brand is not done with the Fire Red colorway yet. In 2023, the brand will release a new twist on the classic shoe, dubbed the Air Jordan 4 Fire Red Twist. This version will feature a white leather upper with fire red and black accents but with some subtle changes. Small hits of neutral gray on the tongue, eyelets, and outsole will add contrast to the otherwise bright color scheme of the Billie Eilish donned colorway.

The shoe will also have a different heel tab design, featuring a black Jumpman logo instead of the "Nike Air" branding. Scheduled for an August 12th, 2023 release, the pair will retail for $210 for men's sizes.

The Air Jordan 4 Fire Red Twist is part of Jordan Brand's Fall 2023 Retro Footwear lineup, which will also include other classic and new colorways of various Air Jordan models.

The Fire Red Twist is expected to be a popular release among fans of the Air Jordan 4, as it offers a fresh take on the beloved colorway. Whether you prefer the OG Fire Red or the new Fire Red Twist, you can't go wrong with either pair of these iconic sneakers.

Don’t miss out on the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red” or the upcoming “Fire Red Twist” shoes. You can easily sign up on Nike’s official web page or get the SNKRS app for quick updates on the future colorways of Air Jordan 4 and other Billie Eilish x Nike partnerships.

