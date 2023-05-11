Nike Zoom Freak 5 "White" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has been collaborating with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA champion and MVP, to create his signature line of sneakers, the Zoom Freak series. The latest model, the Zoom Freak 5, is a testament to his relentless drive and determination to overcome any challenge.

The Zoom Freak 5 is made to showcase Giannis' character and sense of style while offering comfort, support, and an explosive performance on the court.

The Zoom Freak 5 White shoes are expected to release this fall through Nike and select retailers online as well as in-store. The retail price is set at $140 USD. Fans will have to stick around for the confirmed launch dates.

Nike Zoom Freak 5 "White" shoes are composed of alternate leather and mesh panels all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Zoom Freak 5 shoes (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a basketball star who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. He has a long-term partnership with Nike, the leading sports brand. He started his career with Nike and re-signed with them in 2017, citing family, loyalty, and legacy as his reasons. He has his own signature shoe line with Nike, the Zoom Freak 2, designed to harness his freaky athleticism and versatility.

He is the 22nd athlete in Nike's history to have a signature shoe with the brand. He also collaborated with the brand on other products, such as a collection with UNO, the popular card game, to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Antetokounmpo is a transformative athlete who inspires the next generation of basketball players around the globe to be the best versions of themselves.

Over the years, he has released a numbered series of his signature shoe with the Swoosh. Most recently, the duo welcomed his fifth signature silhouette, Zoom Freak 5. The catalog of the silhouette will now offer a white colorway.

The white iteration is a clean and crisp colorway that features an all-white upper with subtle details. The upper is made of a semi-transparent TPU material that has a graphic print inspired by Giannis' journey from Sepolia, Greece, to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The print also includes his logo and motto, "I am my father's legacy." The TPU is complemented by leather overlays on the toe, heel, and Swoosh, which add durability and structure to the shoe.

The Zoom Freak 5 White also boasts several advanced features that enhance its performance and functionality. The shoe has a mesh tongue and sock liner that provide breathability and comfort, as well as an embroidered Giannis logo on the tongue and a Nike Air logo on the heel.

Zoom Air cushioning components in the forefoot and heel of the midsole's lightweight foam construction provide quick energy return and impact protection. The outsole's serrated tread pattern and rubber construction provide outstanding traction and grip on various surfaces.

The Zoom Freak 5 White is a sneaker that celebrates Giannis' achievements and aspirations, as well as his love for the game of basketball. It is a sneaker that can handle any challenge and help you unleash your inner freak on the court.

If you are a fan of Gianni's or just looking for a versatile and stylish sneaker, you should check out the Zoom Freak 5 White when it drops. Interested buyers can register on Swoosh’s official website or download the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the arriving shoes.

