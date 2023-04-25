The Boston, Massachusetts-based sportswear label New Balance, is reuniting with the Chicago-based renowned designer Joe Freshgoods for a brand-new sneaker collection. After debuting four sneaker projects in 2022, this marks the duo's 5th collaboration with each other.

The four collaborations were "Conversation Amongst Us," "Inside Voices," "Outside Clothes," and "Performance Arts". The latest collaboration, dubbed the "Beneath the Surface," features two new color schemes over the NB 610 sneakers and the Rainier Boots silhouette.

The latest campaign was unveiled by the New Balance on April 24. The press release said that the collaborative collection will be released via the e-commerce site of New Balance, Joe Freshgoods and select retailers on April 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. EST.

More about upcoming New Balance x Joe Freshgoods "Beneath the Surface" collection

Upcoming New Balance x Joe Freshgoods "Beneath the Surface" collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The collaborative streak between New Balance and Joe Freshgoods' partnership has been well-received by the sneaker sphere since debuting their partnership in April 2022.

The latest collaboration and campaign titled, "Beneath the Surface" is based on the premise that there's always more than meets the eye. The press release introduces the inspiration behind the duo's fifth collaboration as follows:

"Inspired by the inner workings of the mind and hidden aspects of one’s personality, the collection explores this concept through subtle and intricate visual effects."

The website describes the collection and its details:

"After his vibrant, pastel shaded exploration of the sleek, technical 99X series, Joe Freshgoods turns his attention to rugged functionality. Two trail-minded silhouettes, the 610v1 and the Rainier boot are outfitted in camouflage designs that combine a classic woodland pattern with elevated attention to detail."

The collaborative sneakers feature camouflage details with hidden details that elevate the design of the sneakers while paying homage to the relation between hip-hop and camouflage pattern.

The press release revealed that Joe Freshgoods wanted to switch things in comparison to previously released pastel collaborations. The designer drew inspiration from the subtle and intentional rugged design, which is also appealing at the same time.

The concept of "Beneath the Surface" explores two things, one of which is the hidden custom camouflage pattern, a metaphor for the mind's concealed thoughts and processes. Second, the shoes themselves have hidden details, which are not immediately visible to the eye.

The attention to detail and hidden features add complexity and layer of depth to the design, making them more than just a stylish item, rather an intelletually stimulating one.

The first in the collection is the Rainier Boot, which comes clad in a Rifle green with black color scheme. The shoe features nubuck overlays, custom JFG camo prints, co-branded tongues, Gore-Tex upper, EVA midsoles and Vibram rubber outsoles. The silhouette releases for $220.

The second shoe in collection is 610, which comes clad in a Latte with carrot color scheme. The upper comes constructed out of mesh underlays and nubuck overlays. The shoe features co-branded details, EVA and ABZORB midsoles and Endurance rubber outsoles. The shoe releases for $160.

The entire collection will be released on April 28, 2023.

