Sportswear label New Balance is renewing its partnership with fashion label Aime Leon Dore to launch a brand new makeover of the Rainier Boot. The dynamic duo is re-launching their December 2022 release in a "Tan/Burgundy" colorway.

After releasing the three-piece Rainier Boot Pack in December 2022, one of the colorways is being re-released by select global retailers, such as END clothing. The Rainier Boot "Tan/Burgundy" will be launched on January 13, 2023, at a retail price of $200.

More about the upcoming Aime Leon Dore x New Balance Rainier Boot, which is releasing in a Tan/Burgundy makeover

The upcoming Aime Leon Dore x New Balance Rainier Boot (Image via Aime Leon Dore)

Aime Leon Dore is setting the bar high by launching an outdoor wear footwear silhouette. After collaborating to launch 550 and 650 sneaker makeovers, the dynamic duo is focusing on something new.

Teddy Santis, who is the Creative Director for the New Balance's Made In USA segment, has often reworked previously forgotten silhouettes. The hike-ready Rainier boots were launched via New Balance in 1982 and were resuscitated in 2022. The silhouette is constructed out of heavy-duty material and is perfect for the winter season since it has been clad in Gore Tex-infused overlays.

The base of the sneakers is constructed out of Gore Tex canvas material, with the burgundy shade affixed over the tongue, collars, and vamp. The canvas base is wrapped with Gore Tex-protected nubuck overlays, which are applied to the eye stays, toe boxes, and heel counters. These nubuck overlays are covered in a tan shade.

Branding details such as the debossed "NB" logo are added over the tongue tags and the midfoot. The tongue tag further adds co-branded detailing with the "Aime Leon Dore" lettering just below the "NB" moniker. Another Aime Leon Dore branding mark is added over the Ortholite-infused sock liners atop a tag stitch.

The Ortholite sock liners add comfort to the Rainier Boot and make it a great shoe for hiking and casual walks. The suede overlay along the collar sports a similar shade to the burgundy underlays for a much better color-blocking theme. The look is rounded out with the black Vibram rubber outsoles and EVA foam cushioned midsoles.

The black Vibram rubber outsoles feature a heavy-duty traction pattern, which is perfect for hiking trails. The shoe comes in men's sizes ranging from 4 to 13.

These shoes are different from previous ALD NB collabs since they explore the functional side of the New Balance design ethos. The Gore-Tex lining, rip-proof paneling, and grippy sole all contribute to this functionality.

The Aime Leon Dore x New Balance Rainier Boot is slated to be released via select global retailers. The "Tan Burgundy" colorway sports a retro look that fashion enthusiasts will appreciate, and the Rainier Boot's focus on utility will likely appeal to a wider fanbase.

