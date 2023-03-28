Puma x Jeff Staple "Gidra" collection: Where to get, release date, and more explored

Puma, the German sportswear giant, is collaborating with the fashion designer Jeff Staple and his eponymous fashion label to release a brand-new collection, dubbed the "Gidra", to fight the inequalities faced by Asian American minorities. The collection from the duo continues the legacy of the pivotal social movements of Asian Americans.

Puma have collaborated with the American streetwear label to debut a collection featuring apparel and footwear inspired by Gidra, an Asian-American student-led newspaper created to stop the anti-Asian sentiment in 1969. The duo is following up on the first collection launched earlier this month.

The second installment of the collection will feature apparel and footwear pieces reflecting the art style of the original publications of Gidra. The collaborative collection will be launched on the e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers like Foot Locker on Mar. 31, 2023.

More about upcoming Puma x Jeff Staple "Gidra" collection

Upcoming Puma x Jeff Staple "Gidra" collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Puma have been on a collaborative streak this year. In March, they collaborated with other labels and famous personalities including Dixie D'Amelio, Gen G, SpongeBob, Final Fantasy XIV and June Ambrose. The label is now collaborating with Jeff Staple for the second time.

For the unfamiliar, Staple's eponymous streetwear label was launched in 1997. The modest T-shirt brand slowly expanded and gained popularity in New York City. It stepped into the footwear world with a bang, collaborating with Nike to launch an Nike SB Dunk "NYC Pigeon" collaboration in 2005.

Staple is now a well-known brand that captures the enthusiasm of New Yorkers exhibit. It serves a wide selection of clothing and collaborative goods worldwide. Furthermore, the label has collaborated with multiple big names over the years, including Crocs, Nike and Netflix.

Puma is now following up with Jeff Staple for a "Gidra" collection. The press release introduces the collection:

"Each piece in the collection reflects the intention and art style of the original publication’s design elements and references the King Terror Pack from PUMA’s archives."

In a press release, Jeff Staple said about the collection:

“I’ve always loved how design is a blank canvas to tell the stories that matter the most. Working with PUMA and Mike Murase of Gidra was a unique way to share this influential publication from the 1960s and connect it to the present-day movement to help Stop AAPI Hate. We’re stronger when we stand together.”

The second drop of the duo includes three sneaker makeovers of two Suede sneaker models and a Slipstream silhouette. The footwear pieces will be accompanied by an apparel line, which will feature hoodies, tees, anorak jackets and pants.

One Suede model will come clad in a yellow hue, reflecting the likeliness of King Ghidorah. The second suede model is clad in black and grey hues, while the Slipstream style comes clad in grey, white and yellow hue. The duo will also donate $20,000 to Visual Communication media for helping the cause.

The collection will be released on the e-commerce site of Puma, Staplepigeon, and select retailers on Mar. 31, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes