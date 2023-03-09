Puma x Final Fantasy XIV collection: Price, release date, and more explored

Puma is collaborating with the massively multiplayer online role-playing game Final Fantasy XIV to launch a brand new collaborative collection featuring apparel, footwear, and accessory lines. Developed and published by Square Enix, Final Fantasy XIV was launched on September 30, 2010, which instantly became a popular multiplayer game.

The latest collaborative collection between the German label and Final Fantasy XIV comes after the German sportswear label launched a collaborative collection with the TikTok star and American singer Dixie D'Amelio. The entire collection is clad in dark yet classic hues, which represent the Final Fantasy XIV color palette.

The collaborative collection will offer tees, shorts, hoodies, sneakers, slippers, and more. The Puma x Final Fantasy XIV collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of the sportswear label and select retailers, including Champ Sports and Foot Locker, starting on March 25 in North America and March 15, 2023, overseas.

The upcoming Puma x Final Fantasy XIV collection features apparel, accessories, and footwear items

The upcoming Puma x Final Fantasy XIV collection, which features apparel, accessories, and footwear items (Image via Sportskeeda)

For those unaware, the popular game Final Fantasy XIV is the original version of the fourteenth entry in the main franchise and the second MMORPG in the series after Final Fantasy IX.

The game is set in the fantasy realm of Eorzea and players take control of the customized and personalized avatars as they are faced with challenges. The players are faced with hostile environments because they are caught up in an invasion by the Garlean Empire and the threat of primals, who are the deities of the land's beast men tribes.

The game's latest collection is in a collaboration with the German sportswear label. The official site of Puma introduces the collaborative collection as follows:

"In collaboration with the critically acclaimed MMORPG FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, we’ve created a collection celebrating its 10th anniversary that embodies the beloved game’s theme of duality between light and dark."

The apparel collection of Puma x Final Fantasy XIV (Image via Sportskeeda)

The site further gives the details of the collab, which is a celebration of the 10th anniversary of Final Fantasy XIV:

"This juxtaposition is highlighted in the contrasting color palette, while graphics and icons from the visually immersive game combine with iconic PUMA DNA for an elevated aesthetic. Designed by PUMA for FINAL FANTASY XIV—footwear, apparel, and accessories capture the creative culture that surrounds FFXIV and its artistic glamour community."

A few pieces from the collection include:

Court Rider Chaos Basketball sneakers, which will retail for $110. RS-X Esports Sneakers, which will retail for $120 in two colorways. Leadcat 2.0 slides, which will retail for $40. Bucket Hat, which will retail for $45. Men's Gaming Hoodie, which will retail for $90. Hoodie, which will retail for $80. Shorts, which will retail for $60. Gaming Tee, which will retail for $40. Tee, which will retail for $30. Sweatpants, which will retail for $70.

Garnet。.:*・°★ @Garnetffluvr #FF14 Puma announced today that there's going to be a Final Fantasy XIV x Puma shoe line collaboration! The line is set to release on March 15th and will feature 4 different shoe models. I need them alllll. 🤩 They look so comfortable! #FFXIV Puma announced today that there's going to be a Final Fantasy XIV x Puma shoe line collaboration! The line is set to release on March 15th and will feature 4 different shoe models. I need them alllll. 🤩 They look so comfortable! #FFXIV #FF14 https://t.co/ci6ZlYCdP7

The Slipstream sneakers will feature a crystal charm and the "Meteor" logo. Meanwhile, the RS-X sneakers will feature the iconic "Fat Cat" insignia on the shoes, which is a reference to the in-game minions.

The pair will be released in Japan on March 15, 2023. Following which, a later release will be observed in North America starting March 25.

Poll : 0 votes