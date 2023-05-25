BLACKPINK star Jennie hair colors: 5 stunning options for summer

There is a significant possibility that you are familiar with BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim, even if you are not a fan of Korean pop music. She's been making significant waves as a musician and a style star all over the world, from Coachella to Paris Fashion Week, and it's all because of her hair.

At this point, she has demonstrated that she is capable of pulling off any style, and the color of her hair is not an exception.

Leave it up to Jennie Kim to rock whatever look she chooses, whether it be her natural shade of brown or even a brightly colored hairstyle. But, of course, she will do it to the utmost.

When you consider all the hit songs, concerts, and campaigns that the idol who sets the trends has been a part of in the past, it is evident how difficult it may be to decide which hair color to copy from her. But the solution is here!

Keep reading and you will find a collection of Jennie's most beautiful hair colors. So get ready to take some screenshots for your upcoming appointment at the hair salon!

1) Milk Beige

Jennie in Milk Beige hair dye (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you've been a fan of BLACKPINK for a while, you probably recognize this milk-beige look from their music video for the song "As if It's Your Last" from 2017. BLACKPINK is known for its vibrant music videos and a vast assortment of hair colors.

Due to the fact that it has an innocent and modern appearance, we believe that it is the most stylish option for spring and summer. In addition to that, it is going to look amazing paired with clothing in pastel colors. Jennie Kim donned this hair color and looked absolutely gorgeous, just like all the other members.

2) Ash Brown

Jennie rocking the ash brown color (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since ash brown is such a common choice for dye in Korea, K-pop idols are required to wear it a minimum of once over the course of their careers. For example, one of Jennie's group's songs that were released in 2020, Lovesick Girls, has her in a music video in which she absolutely kills it.

This color is also a favorite of celebrities like Kathryn Bernardo and Denise Laurel, and we can certainly see why they feel so strongly about it. Not only do the ashy tones look great with warm skin tones, but they also help make your whole appearance more delicate. So if you want your hair to have that K-pop vibe, give this hue a shot on your tresses!

3) Jet Black

☕ @Pastttaaaa ‍ JENNIE KIM in low waist pants and jet black hair is making me dizzy JENNIE KIM in low waist pants and jet black hair is making me dizzy 😵‍💫 https://t.co/Hz3ysEps4e

You may always return to having black hair if you want to take a long break from having brightly colored hair. Then, you won't have to worry too much about the upkeep of this hue, especially if it's already your natural tone, because it's simple and looks well on everyone!

Even though it may seem obvious to some, Jennie demonstrates how fashionable black hair can be, particularly when combined with adorable accessories like those seen in the music video for Ice Cream. In addition to that, the style is simply timeless in general!

4) Black with Blonde Money Piece Highlights

Black with Blonde Money Piece Highlights (Image via Sportskeeda)

If we had to pick one color from BLACKPINK as the most iconic appearance that Jennie Kim has experimented with, it would be this color.

As soon as the music video was released, the two-toned hairstyle became an instant internet sensation and swiftly became one of Jennie's most popular hair colors to this day. Even well-known people like Chie Filomeno and Andrea Brillantes have tried their hand at it. Having said that, despite this style becoming famous two years ago, it is not too late for you to give it a shot yourself. People with chilly undertones who are looking to make a strong statement would look amazing in it!

5) Buttery Blonde

Jennie Kim inspiring her fans to get a new look with her buttery blonde hair (Image via Sportskeda)

Remember in 2019 when everyone assumed Jennie had dyed her hair blonde for their comeback performance of Kill This Love? But, even if it was nothing more than a wig, Jennie Kim sported a color that looked lovely on her. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that it spread like wildfire, either! This daring hair color may make you look edgier without taking over your entire appearance, and it works well with all different types of skin tones.

Jennie Kim is known for her extraordinary style and beauty; she often brings a transition to her hair colors, continuously inspiring her fans to experiment with their hair colors.

