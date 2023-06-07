Nike Terminator High “Seattle Supersonics” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Terminator has commanded interest in the footwear industry since its return in late 2022. The Terminator has been making news with associations from high-profile labels like CDG, the revival of vintage hues like "Georgetown," and modern-day interpretations like the "Liberté" edition.

Nike shows no signs of waning as we approach 2023, pointing to more interesting versions, including the resurrection of the classic "Seattle Supersonics" colorway. The entire shoe will be covered in a Black Forest/White-Del SOl color palette.

The planned Nike Terminator High “Seattle Supersonics” iteration is expected to be dropped sometime during the holiday season of 2023. The pairs will be sold online and in-store at Nike and some of its authorized selling partners; however, the shoe firm is keeping the precise launch dates under wraps right now. Each pair of these high-top sneakers will be marked with a retail price of $125 USD.

Nike Terminator High “Seattle Supersonics” colorway will be offered in bright yellow and green hues

Here's another look at the upcoming Terminator High Seattle Supersonics sneakers (Image via Twitter/@modernnotoriety)

The Swoosh business’ Air Jordan, Air Force 1, and Dunk are some of its most popular basketball shoe designs. However, the Nike Terminator silhouette is often overlooked. It was the Nike Terminator that the Georgetown Hoyas wore to their home games when they won the collegiate basketball champs.

This year, the shoe brand has brought back this style in a variety of fresh, vibrant hues. The "Seattle Supersonics" colorway is the latest to be released around the end of the year. This classic variant surfaced following the official launch of the silhouette's "University Red" colorway.

The Nike Terminator High "Seattle" was first released in 2004 as a component of the "Nike Rewind" range and is inspired by the Supersonics looks from 1971. The original introduction was accompanied by a line of team gear as well as accessories that debuted alongside the shoes.

The Nike Terminator High "Seattle" 2023 will be available in black forest, white, and del sol colorways, similar to its ancestor. Yellow veneers are coupled with green underlays on an all-leather top.

The shoe brand used white on the large-sized Swoosh on the lateral sides, the rear heel collar areas, and the inner lining. For the sole units underneath, the midsole is made using crisp white tones to jazz up the two-tone color scheme. Finally, the greenish outer sole unit and the clean white eye stays sits on the yellow eyelets to complete the look.

Images do not yet show if Nike will bring back the custom-printed tongue tags found in the 2004 edition or replace them with regular branding.

Keep a lookout for the next Nike Terminator High "Seattle Supersonics" shoes, which are set to release over the busy holiday period this year. Those interested in obtaining the latest colorway of the shoe may easily sign up on Swoosh's official website or utilize the SNKRS app for frequent updates on the shoe.

Poll : 0 votes