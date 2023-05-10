CLOT x fragment design collab apparel capsule: Everything we know so far

A new CLOT x fragment design relationship between Edison Chen and Hiroshi Fujiwara is about to get underway. The two popular streetwear fashion labels have teamed up to design an apparel capsule offering hoodies and t-shirts. The early images of this lineup were recently unveiled by the partnering labels.

The CLOT x fragment design hoodies and t-shirts are expected to be available soon at CLOT's online store as well as at a few select retailers. The official drop date and price details are kept under wraps as of now, therefore, stick around for further updates.

CLOT x fragment design collab apparel capsule will offer co-branded hoodies and tees

Take a closer look at the hoodies of their anticipated lineup (Image via Instagram/@fujiwarahiroshi)

CLOT is a fashion brand founded by Edison Chen and Kevin Poon in 2003. It aims to bridge the gap between the East and the West by celebrating individuality and cultural diversity through clothing and lifestyle products. The brand has collaborated with many big names, such as Nike, Levi's, and Disney.

fragment design, on the other hand, is an imprint from Japanese artist and designer Hiroshi Fujiwara, who is known as the godfather of the Ura-Harajuku fashion scene. The brand is a platform for Fujiwara to bring together consultancy, design, marketing, and culture, as well as serve as a historical archive of streetwear. It has partnered with some of the biggest names in fashion and beyond, such as Converse, Moncler, Starbucks, and Maserati.

CLOT and fragment design are two of the most influential streetwear labels in Asia. The two brands have a long history of collaboration, dating back to 2006, when they released a co-branded Levi's denim jacket. Since then, they have worked together on various projects, including Nike sneakers, Casio G-Shock watches, and Medicom Toy figures.

The latest collaboration is a collection of hoodies and t-shirts featuring their signature logos and graphics. The collection was teased by Chen and Fujiwara on their Instagram accounts with the caption "LIFTOFF".

The collection consists of two t-shirts in black and white, both featuring the CLOT x fragment design insignias, and a monochromatic hoodie with the same branding. The t-shirts and hoodie also have a subtle "LIFE OFF" print on the back, referencing the name of the collaboration.

The collection is expected to drop soon, following the release of the CLOT x fragment design x Nike Dunk Low shoe, which features CLOT's iconic Silk Royale pattern in white on a black base. The shoe also has "FRGMT" embroidered at the ankles, fragment's lightning bolt logo at the heels, and co-branding on the insoles. The shoe was first seen on Fujiwara's Instagram, where he posted a photo of him and Chen holding the sneaker.

The CLOT x fragment design collaboration is part of CLOT's 20th anniversary celebrations this year. The collaboration is also a testament to the friendship and mutual respect between Chen and Fujiwara, who are both pioneers and icons of street culture in their respective regions.

Keep an eye out for the planned collection that will be available in the next few weeks. Those absolutely interested in copping these items can sign up on the brands’ official websites for quick updates.

