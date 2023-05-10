Why is the luxury Air Jordan 2 sneaker model underrated? Sneaker model's history explored

The Air Jordan 2 is one of the most underrated sneakers in the history of basketball and fashion. Released in 1986, the Air Jordan 2 was a luxury sneaker designed by Peter Moore and Bruce Kilgore, who were responsible for the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Force 1. The Air Jordan 2 was also made in Italy, which gave it a premium feel and a high price tag.

Michael Jordan wore the sneaker during his third season in the NBA, where he won his first scoring title and dazzled fans with his amazing dunks. However, the Air Jordan 2 was also plagued by durability issues, competition from other brands, and a lack of popularity among sneakerheads. Here, we will explore the history of the Air Jordan 2 and why it deserves more recognition and appreciation.

The AJ 2 was inspired by elegance and sophistication, as Nike wanted to create a sneaker that would look great with a tuxedo. The second signature silhouette featured a premium leather upper with faux iguana skin for added luxury.

The upper was stripped of the traditional Nike Swoosh logo, leaving only the Jordan Wings logo on the tongue. The sole was made of polyurethane with a visible air unit in the heel for cushioning. The model came in two mostly white mid-cut and two mostly white low-cut colorways with red or black accents.

The second signature shoe was also made in Italy, which added to its exclusivity and quality. The sneaker was limited to only 30 stores in 19 metropolitan areas for the first two months of its release. The price tag was also a whopping $100, which was almost double the price of the Air Jordan 1.

Michael Jordan wore the Air Jordan 2 during his third season in the NBA, in which he averaged 37.1 points per game and won his first scoring title. He also wore the sneaker at the 1987 Slam Dunk Contest, where he famously took off from the free-throw line and dunked over his head. The shoe was also worn by other NBA stars such as Dominique Wilkins, Isiah Thomas, and Joe Dumars.

However, the sneaker was not very durable, as it tended to crack and peel over time. Michael Jordan also suffered an ankle injury while wearing the sneaker, which sidelined him for nine games.

Additionally, the sneaker faced competition from other brands such as Reebok, Converse, and Adidas, who released their own innovative and colorful sneakers at that time.

The shoe was given a retro touch for the first time in 1994, in one high-top and one low-top colorway. Since then, it has been retroed several times in various colorways and collaborations, such as with Don C, Eminem, Just Don, and Melo. The sneaker has also been featured in pop culture, such as in Spike Lee's film Do The Right Thing and Drake's song Jumpman.

The Air Jordan 2 is often considered the black sheep of the Jordan line, as it does not have the same iconic status or hype as its predecessors or successors. However, the sneaker is still a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship and a testament to Michael Jordan's rise to greatness.

The sneaker model deserves more respect and appreciation from sneakerheads and basketball fans alike.

