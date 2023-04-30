5 best Air Jordan 2 collaborations of all time

Many sneaker enthusiasts rank Air Jordan 2 among the most visually captivating sneakers ever created. Peter Moore, the designer of Air Jordan 1, and Bruce Kilgore, the man responsible for the design of Air Force 1, collaborated to create the AJ 2, a high-end basketball shoe with a simple aesthetic.

However, the lack of any Nike's swoosh on the shoe was the aspect that drew the most attention to the product. It was the first pair of Nike shoes without the iconic swoosh logo. This allowed the Jordan brand's footwear to speak for itself.

Apart from different features than AJ 1, AJ 2 joined the bandwagon of Jordan collabs to create some of the most beautiful pairs that added to its popularity. The most recent being the Union LA X Nike Jordan 2 pack and the Union Los Angeles x Jordan 2 “Rattan”. On that note, here is a list of the best Air Jordan 2 collaborations of all time that helped earn extra points for this model.

The Union LA x Nike Air Jordan 2 and four Air Jordan 2 collaborations of all time

1) A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 2 "Airness"

A-Ma Maniére collaborated with Whitner and his crew to create highly sought-after pairs of Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. In 2022, an Air Jordan 2 model branded with the "Airness" moniker was introduced as a complementary product to the earlier model. The A Ma Maniére x Jordan 2 Retro SP is a limited-edition shoe. The third product of their joint venture, "Airness" brings together Jordan Brand and an Atlanta-based shop.

This elevated version of AJ 2 features a heel counter that reaches into the midfoot and is made of translucent material. The top is made up of off-white cracked leather with burgundy piping, and the shoe has burgundy piping. On the heel tab of the burgundy leather shoe, the word "Maniére" is stamped in white lettering. Contrasting black elements can be found on the tongue, the quilted internal lining, and the laces. Moreover, snakeskin details and an old-school Wings emblem are featured on the tongue.

The snakeskin pattern is also seen on the black midsole, adding an opulent touch that harkens back to the original Air Jordan 2 from 1986, which was manufactured in Italy and had a subdued reptilian texture on the leather upper.

This Jordan 2 sneaker retails for $250 at select Nike retail sites.

2) UNION LA x Air Jordan 2 "Grey Fog"

The vast majority of the model's upper size is colored in a pale gray hue, which varies in shade depending on whether it is made of suede, canvas, or a combination. The perforations throughout the profiles and the "dimples" along the ankle panels, similar to those found on Air Jordan 13, contribute new design DNA to Bruce Kilgore's work.

In addition, the institution, directed by Chris Gibbs, adds "vintage" detailing to Michael Jordan's second trademark sneaker in the form of slightly yellowed laces, co-branded tongue labels, and a non-standard production tag on the lateral collar. These details can be found on the sneaker.

The UNION LA X Jordan 2 "Grey Fog" is available for $225 at the official Nike retail site and other select retail sites.

3) Just Don x Air Jordan 2 Retro "Beach"

Don C (also known as Don Crawley), the founder of the Just Don brand, first rose to prominence, working as Kanye West's tour manager and later as an executive for West's record label, G.O.O.D. Music. Don C established Just Don in 2011, and the Just Don x Jordan 2 Retro 'Royal Blue' shoe was shown to the public in 2015.

The line of Jordan 2 shoes that Don worked on included a combination of high-end leather and a distinctive quilted stitching pattern. The Just Don x Jordan 2 Retro "Beach" shoe resulted from a collaboration between Jordan and Don in 2016. The shoe has the same Just Don treatment as the first one but comes in a new, sandy brown tone.

The Just Don x Jordan 2 Retro "Beach" is available for $500 or more at select retail sites.

4) Maison Chateau Rouge x Air Jordan 2

The "Orange and Sail" AJ 2 High by Maison Chateau Rouge is the highlight of the line. Several African-style designs were used to decorate the upper of this sneaker. Because of this, the top features various different textures and designs. The Jordanian flag's primary color is sail, which also features salmon and brown accents.

White leather with an embossed design covers the overlays in the midfoot. This time at the lacing, the same overlay is stripped in brown and white. The outsole, heel, and nose are all in orange. The tongue and the sneaker's midfoot panel have open orange stitching, with "United Youth International" printed on the label sewn inside the left shoe's tongue. A "Chicago Dakar Paris" is also written on the right shoe's sole. "Maison Château Rouge" is written on the right heel, while "Nike" is branded on the left.

The Maison Chateau Rouge x Air Jordan 2 is available for $300 at select and official Swoosh retail sites.

5) Doernbecher x Air Jordan 2

As part of the annual cooperation with the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon, Nike gives kids and teens a voice by allowing them to create a own pair of shoes. After being injured in a car accident at the age of 15, Sheridan Brenton underwent over 40 operations to repair his body.

For this shoe, Paisley's design covers the upper of his Air Jordan 2 High "Doernbecher," which also has black snakeskin detailing on the side panel and black suede on the eyestay to represent his jersey number.

The Doernbecher x Air Jordan 2 is available for $300 at select retail sites and the official Nike site.

The Nike Air Jordan 2's innovative design is undoubtedly a big draw. Still, the fact that these exciting AJ 2 sneaker collabs have become instant hits in the sneaker community also speaks volumes.

