Nike x A Ma Maniere Air Jordan 12 sneaker pack: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Nike is reuniting with Atlanta-based streetwear retailer A Ma Maniere to launch an Air Jordan 12 sneaker pack. The duo will launch two makeovers, one in "White and Burgundy Crush " and the other in "Black and Burgundy Crush."

The James Whitner-founded French-inspired sneaker boutique has been a frequent collaborator with the swoosh label and will now release a 2-piece AJ12 sneaker pack after previous successful releases of Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 4 in 2022.

An official release date of the Nike x A Ma Maniere Air Jordan 12 sneaker pack hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of A Ma Maniere on February 24, 2023. A wider release will be followed via Nike website, SNKRS app, and select retailers on March 2, 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike x A Ma Maniere Air Jordan 12 2-piece sneaker pack

The upcoming Nike x A Ma Maniere Air Jordan 12 2-piece sneaker pack (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Whitner-owned French-inspired fashion label A Ma Maniere has often collaborated with Michael Jordan's eponymous label to give the signature Air Jordan sneaker lineage some of the most exciting makeovers in the last few years. The label, which started at the lowest level from nowhere, is now one of the top-liked collaborative partners of the swoosh label.

The sneaker boutique kickstarted its partnership with the swoosh label in 2019. Since then, it has led to the production of many iconic makeovers upon silhouettes like Air Jordan 2, Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 4. The official swoosh label site introduces the label as follows:

"As elements of the city’s culture are seen echoing around the world, there is one store that makes sure Atlanta is always one step ahead. A Ma Maniere opened the doors to its Atlanta location in 2014, and have since gone to establish themselves as one of the most influential and forward-thinking retail destinations in the county."

The upcoming 2-piece Air Jordan 12 sneaker pack by the collaborative duo is expected to be released exclusively in women's sizes.

The first sneakers pair come clad in a "Black / Burgundy Crush" makeover. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of nubuck material clad in a black hue, which contrasts with the burgundy overlays.

The burgundy overlays of the sneaker comes constructed out of suede material, which are placed on the mudguards in a lizard skin style. The look is finished off with black shoe laces, metallic silver eyelets and burgundy rubber outsoles.

HypeNeverDies @HypeNeverDies A MA MANIERE x NIKE Air Jordan 12 First Look A MA MANIERE x NIKE Air Jordan 12 First Look 👀 https://t.co/mH9tQtPyCO

The second offering comes clad in a "White / Burgundy Crush" colorway. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of similar nubuck material, but the base is clad in white hue contrary to the Black colorway.

The Burgundy-hued premium suede overlays are placed on the midsoles and mudguards. The burgundy hue is further accented on the rubber outsoles.

Poll : 0 votes