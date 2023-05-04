Fragment Design x Converse Weapon Mid shoes: Where to get, release date, and more details explored 

The Converse brand has been making sneakers for over a century, and it has also been collaborating with various labels and celebrities to create unique and interesting footwear. One of its latest collaborations is with Fragment Design, the brand founded by Hiroshi Fujiwara, the Japanese designer who is renowned in the sneaker and streetwear industry. The collab’s entire shoe comes wrapped in a White/Sport Royal Blue-Black color palette.

The Fragment Design x Converse Weapon Mid is expected to release soon on May 11, 2023, and the shoe will arrive with a retail price tag of $140 per pair. This Weapon Mid shoe will be available at a limited number of online and physical retailers in addition to Converse.

Fragment Design x Converse Weapon Mid features an elegant and comfortable sneaker collaboration

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

One might be familiar with Fragment Design, the brand established by Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara. He has collaborated with various brands, such as Nike, Jordan, Travis Scott, and more. One of his latest projects is a sneaker collaboration with Converse, featuring the classic Weapon Mid silhouette.

The Weapon Mid is a basketball shoe that was first launched in 1986 and worn by icons like Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. The shoe has a high-top design with a leather upper, a padded collar, and a rubber outsole. The shoe also features the distinctive star and chevron logo on the sides.

The shoe has a "White/Sport Royal/Black" color scheme, which is reminiscent of Fujiwara's previous collaborative releases with Nike, such as the Air Jordan 3 sample that he revealed recently.

Fragment design's interpretation of the shoe brand's vintage basketball style keeps things straightforward, sporting an upper made of premium white leather with embellishments in black and blue. While the mudguard, top eyestays, as well as "Y" strap along the collar are covered in jet-black leather, crisp white leather can be found on the toebox, quarter panel, eyestays, and heel portions.

Converse logo includes the recognizable blue from Fragment Design on the leather collar, midfoot, tongue, as well as heel. As with most of Hiroshi Fujiwara's label's collaborations, the lightning bolt logo is debossed along the lateral heel. A black outsole is combined with a faux-aged midsole underneath the foot.

The new Weapon Mid is a sneaker that combines elegance and comfort. It is a versatile shoe that can be worn with different outfits, ranging from casual to sophisticated. It is also a sneaker that pays homage to the history of basketball and street culture, while adding a touch of modernity and innovation.

The upcoming shoe showcases the creativity and vision of the partnering labels and is sure to appeal to sneaker fans and enthusiasts worldwide.

More about other recent Converse collabs of 2023

The aforementioned Weapon Mid is not the only collaboration that the shoe label has released in 2023. The American brand has also teamed up with other brands and celebrities to create some unique and interesting sneakers.

It recently partnered big names including ADER error, DRKSHDW Rick Owens TURBOWPN High, Devin Booker, Patta x Experimental Jetset, Stüssy, Comme des Garçons, Liverpool, and more.

