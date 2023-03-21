Nike Air Jordan 3 Retro "Palomino" shoes: Release date, price, and more details explored 

A new colorway for Air Jordan 3 will soon be available from the Swoosh-owned Jordan Brand. The most recent version is dubbed "Palomino,” and the entire shoe is wrapped up in a Light Orewood Brown/Metallic Gold-Light British Tan-Palomino-Hemp color palette.

The Air Jordan 3 Retro "Palomino" colorway is anticipated to enter the sneaker market on August 19, 2023. They will be sold by the Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other Jordan Brand shops, both online as well as offline.

The shoes will be sold at a fixed price of $200 for each adult pair. Grade school, preschool, and toddler sizes will be offered with a selling price label of $150, $90, and $75, respectively.

Nike Air Jordan 3 Retro "Palomino" shoes are adorned with light orewood brown and metallic gold accents throughout

Take a closer look at the upcoming AJ3 sneakers (Image via Instagram/@fkzsnkrs)

While Michael Jordan played in the NBA, his distinctive line of Nike sneakers appeared primarily in hues appropriate for the Chicago Bulls. However, after he left the league, the models were offered in a variety of hues.

They generally range from vivid, multicolored sneakers to modifications to the traditional design, but recently, there has been an increase in the number of Air Jordan versions in earth tones. In fact, the first Air Jordan created by Tinker Hatfield will debut in 2023 and will feature a creamy combination of earth tones known as "Palomino," as opposed to the "Mocha" hues that Air Jordan 3 has previously worn.

The origins of the third trademark shoe from the shoe brand are highlighted on its official website,

“With MJ's second slam dunk contest win this time wearing AJ Ill White Cements, came an inspiring and memorable image of flight. And with it, another icon is born- the Jumpman. Here, and with the help of his MVP nomination and a certain Mars Blackmon, Michael Jordan and his sleek footwear are shuttled to fame.”

The description further reads,

“What is now one of the sneaker world's most notable silhouettes was brought to life with an architect's keen eye. Tinker Hatfield, the auspicious name behind much of the Air Jordan franchise, was the visionary behind this classic. At the request of MJ, Hatfield developed the now iconic elephant print.”

The sneaker's suede top is covered in a creamy color for most of its layout, with accents of various browns placed around specific design elements. Jordan Brand stays true to form with its elephant print, using brown-hued suede on the mudguards and heel counters as well as the highest eyestays while giving the metallic eyelets below a golden revamp.

Further, the Jumpman emblem and the nearby sockliner continue the chocolate brown tone of the TPU eyelets close to the top of the lacing system. The collar's perforated embellishments have a tan shade that stands out against the creamy heel tab with the Jumpman logo.

The Air Jordan 3 midsole, which appears in white and brown with exposed Air towards the heel, finishes off the design. It is combined with a tannish-gray rubber outer sole unit.

Watch out for the upcoming Air Jordan 3 Retro "Palomino" colorblocking, which is anticipated for release in the near future. To obtain prompt updates for the sneakers, interested parties can register on the shoe label's authorized website or download the SNRKS app.

