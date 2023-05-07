Nike Dunk Low "52" Grey and Pink shoes: Everything we know so far 

Nike is one of the most iconic brands in the sneaker world, and the Nike Dunk Low model is a classic that has been around since 1985. The Dunk Low is a low-top basketball-inspired shoe that has a simple and versatile design, making it suitable for various outfits and styles. The shoe also features a variety of materials, colors, and textures, giving sneaker enthusiasts plenty of options to choose from.

One of the latest colorways of the Nike Dunk Low is the Alternate "52" Grey and Pink, which is expected to be released in 2023. This pair is part of Nike's 52nd anniversary celebration, which also includes other special edition sneakers such as the Zoom Vomero 5 "52" and an additional colorway of Dunk Low "52."

The Nike Dunk Low "52" Grey and Pink has not yet been officially announced by Nike, but it is expected to drop sometime in 2023 as part of the brand's 52nd anniversary collection. The price of the pair is also unknown at this point, although it is likely to be similar to other Dunk Lows, which usually retail for around $110 USD.

Nike Dunk Low "52" Grey and Pink shoes are combined with crisp white base

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

After a rigorous legal battle with Onitsuka Tiger in 1971, Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman made the decision to concentrate on a new production model rather than their Blue Ribbon Sports import and retail company. This is how Nike was born. While the legal trademarking of the Swoosh and its logo would not occur until 1972, May 30, 1971, has since been considered as the official start of business.

Despite the fact that 52 years may not be a very significant milestone, Nike is celebrating the event in style. In honour of the company's 52nd anniversary, the new Nike Dunk Low "52" will be released as part of a broader celebratory collection.

The new Grey and Pink colorway is a unique and eye-catching pair that features some distinctive design elements that pay homage to the brand's history.

The Nike Dunk Low "52" Grey and Pink has a color palette that consists of white, grey, and pink hues. Crisp white colors cover the vamp, tongue, quarter, and heel, mimicking the base of its predecessor, while a contrasting "Grey Fog" is used on the ruling overlays as well as nylon collar.

The lateral Checks receive a bright pink swatch while the medial side insignias have a dark grey glossy finish, extending an opposite style to the mid-foot Swooshes. The tongue tab, insoles, and heel's hot pink attire and "520" lettering are where the pair gets its true illumination, while an ice pink tread underfoot also contributes to the brightness.

The Nike Dunk Low "52" Grey and Pink is a pair that combines classic elements with modern touches, creating a fresh and fun look that stands out from other Dunk Lows.

Keep an eye out for the shoes that can be purchased in the coming weeks. You can easily subscribe to the Swoosh's website or use the SNKRS app to receive the instant updates on confirmed drop date and prices.

