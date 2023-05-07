Nike Air Max Plus 3 "Black Suede" shoes: Everything we know so far

Since its first-ever re-release in late 2019, it has been a long since sneakerheads have seen anything from the third edition of the Air Max Plus shoe. It has since appeared in a couple Nike Sportswear collections and standalone releases. As summer of 2023 approaches, it appears that Nike will ratchet things back up—and they will do it with a material twist. For the latest addition, the Swoosh will dress the Air Max Plus 3 shoe in "Black Suede."

The new "Black Suede" shoes will arrive in the coming weeks. The official launch dates as well as pricing details are kept under covers for now. One can find these shoes from the online as well as offline locations of Nike and its affiliated retail merchants.

Nike Air Max Plus 3 "Black Suede" shoes are accetuated with hits of volt all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is one of the most popular brands in the world of sneakers, and its Air Max line is one of its most iconic creations. The Air Max Plus 3 is the latest iteration of the eponymous series, which debuted in 1998 and featured a distinctive design inspired by palm trees and ocean waves.

Regarding the creation of the well-known Air Max, the official Nike website writes:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it.”

It further continues:

“Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

The Air Max Plus 3 Black Suede shoes are a premium version of the Air Max Plus 3, featuring a black suede upper with leather overlays and a gradient TPU cage that wraps around the heel and midfoot. The shoes also have a visible Air unit in the heel and forefoot, providing cushioning and comfort. The sneakers furter have a sleek and futuristic look that stands out from the crowd.

The Black Suede shoes have a unique design that combines elements of the original Air Max Plus with modern updates. The shoes have a black suede upper with leather overlays that add durability and texture, while the upper has a mesh tongue and perforations on the toe box for breathability.

Fullress @fullress



ナイキ エア マックス プラス 3 “ブラックスエード” (NIKE AIR MAX PLUS 3 “Black Suede”) [DZ4508-001]



fullress.com/nike-air-max-p… 2023年 発売予定！ナイキ エア マックス プラス 3 “ブラックスエード” (NIKE AIR MAX PLUS 3 “Black Suede”) [DZ4508-001] 2023年 発売予定！ナイキ エア マックス プラス 3 “ブラックスエード” (NIKE AIR MAX PLUS 3 “Black Suede”) [DZ4508-001]fullress.com/nike-air-max-p… https://t.co/Zaij7T3jcv

The Air unit offers responsive cushioning and shock absorption, while the shank adds rigidity and torsional resistance. The Nike shoes have a rubber outsole with a waffle pattern that provides traction and durability. Additionally, the outsole has flex grooves that allow for natural foot movement.

The sneakers have a black colorway with subtle accents of blue and white on the tongue, heel, midsole, and outsole. Lastly, the shoes have a Nike logo on the tongue and heel, as well as a TN logo on the lateral side of the cage.

Watch out for the new Air Max Plus 3 "Black Suede" trainers that will be available soon. To stay updated on the release of these trainers, you may also register on the company's website or download the SNKRS app.

