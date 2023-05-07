Nike Air Max Pulse Black and Pure Platinum: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label has been innovating the Air Max line since 1987, the newest addition being the Nike Air Max Pulse, a sleek and futuristic sneaker that combines comfort, style, and performance. The Air Max Pulse debuted on Air Max Day 2023, and has since released various colorways, the latest addition to the advanced silhouette’s catalog being the “Black and Pure Platinum” colorway.

The Nike Air Max Pulse Black and Pure Platinum is expected to enter the sneaker market on May 15, 2023, as per early reports. These shoes will retail for $150 per pair, which is a reasonable price for a premium sneaker. The pair can be bought online as well as at physical locations of Nike and a slew of other retail partners.

Nike Air Max Pulse “Black and Pure Platinum” shoes are complimented with white overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max Pulse sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is one of the leading companies when it comes to the world of trainers. For many years, the company has produced cutting-edge and fashionable footwear, and one of its most popular collections is the Air Max range.

The visible Air cushioning technology in the Air Max line is renowned for providing comfort, performance, and aesthetics. Nike has created numerous styles and hues for the Air Max series over the years, each with distinctive characteristics and styling. A new and modern interpretation of the Air Max, the most current Air Max Pulse shoe has a lot to offer sneaker enthusiasts.

The Air Max Pulse features a breathable mesh upper that wraps around the foot for a snug fit. The upper is reinforced with a synthetic leather mudguard that adds durability and contrast. The shoe also has multiple Swoosh logos throughout, giving it a dynamic and modern look.

Explaining the origins of the revolutionary Air Max, Swoosh's official web page states:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

SoleInsider @SoleInsider A Closer Look At The Nike Air Max Pulse releasing May 15th, 2023 A Closer Look At The Nike Air Max Pulse releasing May 15th, 2023 https://t.co/ZLhKeri04T

The most striking feature of the Nike Air Max Pulse is the heel bubble, which resembles the Air Max 270. The heel bubble provides cushioning and bounce, as well as a visual impact. The shoe also has a new Air Max logo on the tongue, insole, and heel, which distinguishes it from other models.

The colorway of the shoe is simple but elegant. The Black and Pure Platinum scheme creates a monochrome effect that highlights the shape and details of the shoe. Meanwhile, the white midsole and outsole add a touch of brightness and contrast to the dark upper.

The shoe has a futuristic design that stands out from the crowd, and a heel bubble that offers cushioning and support.

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Nike Air Max Pulse "Black and Pure Platinum" shoes, as they'll be out in a few days. Interested individuals can download the SNKRS app or sign up on the shoe brand's official website to receive updates as soon as they happen.

Poll : 0 votes