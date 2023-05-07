Nike Air Jordan 2 Low "UNC" Shoes: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored 

In 2022, the Air Jordan 2, Michael Jordan's second classic design, saw a spectacular resurgence. Since 2021, when Off-White debuted its version of the AJ2 Low, the Jordan Brand has worked with different designers and offered a variety of colorways for the shoe. The newest model to join the Jordan Brand line-up is the Air Jordan 2 Low "UNC" colorway.

The Air Jordan 2 Low "UNC" is expected to release on July 22, 2023, for a retail price of $150 for each pair. The shoe will be available on Nike SNKRS as well as select retailers in a full-size run.

Nike Air Jordan 2 Low "UNC" shoes feature a white and blue color palette

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 2 Low is a classic basketball sneaker that debuted in 1987 as a low-top version of the original Air Jordan 2. The shoe features a leather upper with a distinctive faux lizard skin overlay on the heel and toe. The Air Jordan 2 Low also has a Nike Air unit in the heel for cushioning and a rubber outsole with a herringbone pattern for traction.

On the official website of Jordan Brand, you can find the following details about the background and development of the AJ 2 shoe:

“With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ Il laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty.”

It further continues:

“Made in Italy, with faux lizard skin, sleek lines and no swoosh, the shoe was an elegant design that added sophistication to MJ's soaring style.”

One of the most anticipated colorways of the AJ 2 Low is the "UNC" edition, which pays homage to Michael Jordan's alma mater, the University of North Carolina. The shoe sports a white and "University Blue" color scheme that references a PE (player exclusive) worn by Jordan in 1987.

The Wings logo on the tongue, the ribbed heel backing, the lining, and the sock liner are all coated in a light blue shade that complements the shoe, especially around the heel. The rest of the rubber outsole is in soft gray.

The new "UNC" variant is part of Jordan Brand's 2023 lineup, which also includes other colorways such as the "Seersucker," "Cherrywood," and "Craft Melon Tint."

The AJ2 Low "UNC" is one of the few Air Jordan models that does not feature the Jumpman logo anywhere on the shoe. Instead, it has the Wings logo on the tongue and Nike branding on the heel and outsole.

The Air Jordan 2 Low "UNC" is inspired by a PE that Michael Jordan wore during an alumni game at UNC in 1987. The PE had a similar color scheme but with more blue on the upper and less gray on the outsole.

The AJ 2 Low "UNC" is not to be confused with the AJ 2 Low "UNC to Chicago," which was released in March 2023 and featured a mix of black, red, and blue colors to represent both UNC and the Chicago Bulls.

The AJ 2 Low "UNC" is a must-have for fans of Jordan Brand and UNC basketball. The shoe combines a classic silhouette with a fresh colorway that celebrates MJ's collegiate legacy.

