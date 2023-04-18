Nike Dunk Low "Obsidian UNC" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

With the weather getting warmer, Nike Sportswear showcased a new shade of the Nike Dunk Low, proving that the shoe isn't planning to slow down at all. Despite having no link to the institution, this fresh iteration has a certain UNC vibe. With a navy and baby blue color scheme, this sneaker also matches well with the Memphis Grizzlies' uniforms, making it a perfect choice for NBA fans.

The Nike Dunk Low "Obsidian UNC" is expected to drop in the coming months of 2023. These low-top shoes will be sold online as well as in Nike's physical outlets, on the SNKRS app, and in a slew of other retail stores. They will be sold with a retail price tag of $110 per pair. The sneakers are a must-have for fans of UNC basketball, as well as those who appreciate a clean and classic design.

Nike Dunk Low shoes will arrive in navy and white makeup adorned with UNC-inspired swooshes

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Dunk Lows (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Dunk Low is one of the most popular sneakers in the market, with hundreds of colorways and collaborations to choose from. The latest iteration of the low-top model takes inspiration from the University of North Carolina (UNC), as well as the Memphis Grizzlies. Its navy and baby blue color scheme gives off a fresh and sporty vibe.

The "Obsidian UNC" colorway features a full leather upper with a mesh tongue, with navy accents on the outer sole unit, insole, lace, heel tab, and toe box. The baby blue Swoosh stands out on the white side panels, while the gold Nike branding on the heel adds a touch of luxury.

The color blocking is similar to the highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 Low OG "UNC" PE, which also pays homage to Michael Jordan's alma mater. The Nike Dunk Low "Obsidian UNC" is a sneaker that combines history, culture, and fashion in one sleek package.

The Nike Dunk Low is among the most distinctive and flexible shoes in the history of Nike's sneakrs. First released in 1985 as a basketball sneaker, the Dunk Low has since become a staple of the streets, fashion, and art.

The Dunk Low has seen numerous colorways, variations in material, and collaborations over time. However, some of the most enduring styles are those that emphasize the sneaker's iconic shape and are simple and straightforward.

The roots and evolution of the iconic Dunk Low silhouette is underlined by Nike on its official website as:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

The description further states:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Nike Dunk Low sneakers are scheduled to be released in the upcoming weeks. Sneakerheads can stay tuned on the official website or download the SNKRS app to get more information on the release date and availability of these shoes.

