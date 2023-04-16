Nike Dunk Low “Pink Corduroy” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Dunk Low is consistently updated with new colorways and collaborations, making it one of the most sought-after sneaker styles. Nike, however, has opted to update its timeless silhouette for the summer of 2023 with a new "Pink Corduroy" color scheme.

The Nike Dunk Low Pink Corduroy is expected to be released in the upcoming months. These shoes will be offered via Nike's offline as well as online locations, alongside its associated select retail shops. The retail price is set at $110 for each pair, a reasonable price for such a quality sneaker.

Nike Dunk Low “Pink Corduroy” shoes will be combined with white accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Dunk Low is one of the most distinctive and adaptive shoes in footwear history. Initially released in 1985 as a basketball sneaker, the Dunk Low has since become a staple of street life, fashion, and art.

Dunk Low has seen numerous colorways, alterations to the material, and collaborations over time. But some of the most popular styles are those that emphasize the sneaker's iconic shape and are simple and straightforward.

The Swoosh label provides details on the beginnings and development of their well-known Dunk Low design as:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further states:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Nike Dunk Low "Pink Corduroy" features a white leather base that covers the perforated toe box, the midfoot panel, and the heel. The white leather is contrasted by pink corduroy overlays that add some texture and warmth to the shoe.

The pink corduroy also appears on the Swoosh logos on the sides, the heel tabs with Nike embroidery, and the tongue labels with Nike branding. The shoe is completed with pink laces, pink sockliners, white midsoles, and pink rubber outsoles.

The new pink color scheme is a perfect choice for those who want to add some color and style to their summer outfits. The shoe has a cute and carefree vibe, making it a good match for a wide range of outfits. The corduroy material also gives the shoe a cozy and comfortable feel that can suit different weather conditions. The Pink Corduroy is a sneaker that combines fashion and function in a simple yet stunning way.

In addition to demonstrating Nike's willingness to provide its female customers with more options, the shoe also demonstrates the brand's fearlessness in experimenting with new materials and colors on its famous form.

Keep an eye out for the new Nike Dunk Low “Pink Corduroy” colorway that is scheduled for the coming weeks. Readers are encouraged to sign up on the Swoosh's website or the SNKRS app for timely updates.

