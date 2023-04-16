Nike Dunk Low "Amber Brown" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low is one of the most popular and versatile sneakers in the market, with a rich history and a variety of colorways to suit different tastes and occasions. Among the recent lineup of shoes that are going to be on the roster for Fall/Winter 2023 season, the Nike Dunk Low "Amber Brown" will be one of the few shoes that is highly anticipated.

The Nike Dunk Low “Amber Brown” sneaker is expected to be released in the new few weeks of 2023. The shoes will be sold by the online and offline locations of Nike Sportswear retailers and Nike.com. The retail price is set at $110 for each pair, which is a reasonable price for such a premium and versatile sneaker.

The Nike Dunk Low "Amber Brown" is a must-have for any sneaker lover who appreciates classic designs with modern twists.

Nike Dunk Low “Amber Brown” shoes are perfectly combined with black base

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the history of footwear, the Nike Dunk Low is among the most recognizable and adaptable shoes. The Dunk Low was first introduced in 1985 as a basketball shoe, but it has since evolved into a mainstay of street culture, fashion, and art.

Over the years, the Dunk Low has been reinterpreted in various colorways, materials, and partnerships. However, some of the most enduring versions are the plain and basic ones that highlight the classic shape of the sneaker.

Giving information on the origins and evolution of their renowned Dunk Low style, the Swoosh label writes:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further states:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Nike Dunk Low "Amber Brown" features a full leather construction with mesh tongues and lining, giving it a durable and comfortable feel. The color scheme is simple yet striking, with a black base that covers the toe box, quarter panels, tongue, laces, and inner lining. The contrast comes from the amber brown accents that appear on the swoosh logos, tongue and insole branding, trimming, heel overlays, and rubber outsole. Moreover, the white rubber midsole adds a touch of balance and brightness to the overall look.

KicksFinder @KicksFinder



DV0831-004 (MENS)

🗓️ Holiday 2023

$115 USD

COP OR DROP? FIRST LOOK: Nike Dunk Low Retro "Amber Brown"DV0831-004 (MENS)🗓️ Holiday 2023$115 USDCOP ORDROP? FIRST LOOK: Nike Dunk Low Retro "Amber Brown" 📝 DV0831-004 (MENS)🗓️ Holiday 2023💰 $115 USD💵COP OR 🚮DROP? https://t.co/HTl07FWX30

The “Amber Brown” variant is inspired by the autumnal hues of nature, creating a warm and cozy vibe that matches the season. The amber brown color also adds a hint of sophistication and elegance to the sneaker, making it suitable for casual and formal outfits. Additionally, the leather material enhances the quality and durability of the shoe, making it a worthy addition to any sneaker collection.

Keep an eye out for the next Nike Dunk Low “Amber Brown” shoes that are planned for the coming weeks of this year. If readers are interested in getting their hands on them, make sure to stay tuned to the Nike’s official web page or install the SNKRS app for more updates on the release date and availability.

Poll : 0 votes