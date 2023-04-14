Nike Dunk Low "Red Panda" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Dunk Low has long been a staple among sneakerheads, but its popularity has skyrocketed in recent years. The model has seen dozens of colorways and collaborations. However, none have achieved the fame of the Panda colorway, which is black and white.

With the Nike Dunk Low Red Panda, which draws attention to the endangered animal, Nike is putting a spin on a member of the Panda family and taking things to the next level.

The sneakers are expected to be released during the holiday season through Nike and select retailers online and in-store.

The Nike Dunk Low Red Panda will be available in men's sizing and will retail for $120. It will likely be highly sought after among Dunk fans and collectors, as well as animal lovers who want to show their support for the red panda conservation efforts.

Nike Dunk Low Red Panda shoes are adorned with velvet brown and rugged orange tones

Here's a closer look at the mockup of the upcoming sneakers (Image via Complex)

Nike hopes to maintain its market dominance in 2023 with a number of products, including the Air Force 1 and Air Max 1. The company will continue to give the Dunk silhouette top priority in an effort to strengthen its status as an industry leader in 2023.

Based on Nike's plans, the Dunk style will likely be promoted in stores throughout 2023. The Swoosh label has already unveiled a large number of 2023 catalog newcomers, including "Neutral Olive," Black/Yellow," "Hyper Royal," and many others.

Over the past year, the Nike Dunk Low has become more reasonably priced, offering innovative versions like the recently announced "Red Panda" model.

The sneakers are inspired by the fur of the red panda, a rare and endangered animal that lives in the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China. The animal has a reddish-brown coat, a long bushy tail, and a distinctive white face.

The Nike Dunk Low Red Panda features a similar color scheme to the original Panda but with some subtle changes. The upper is made of black suede underlays and matte leather overlays, which gives the sneakers a more textured and premium look.

The mudguard, eyestays, and Swoosh are light tan in color, while the heel overlay has a darker tan shade. The tongue tag and heel tab have brownish accents, while the Nike text on both is in an orange-red hue that matches the fur of the red panda. The midsole is dark gray in color, while the outsole is brown, completing the earthy tones of the sneakers.

The Nike Dunk Low Red Panda combines high-quality materials, subtle details, and a warm color palette to create a cozy look for the winter season.

If you are looking for a new pair of Dunks to add to your collection, you might want to keep an eye out for this release. Prospective purchasers may find out more information about the low-top sneakers by downloading the SNKRS app or registering on the official Nike website.

