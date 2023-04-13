Nike Dunk Low “Hyper Royal” shoes : Where to get, price, and more details explored 

In recent years, the Nike Dunk Low has set the bar for footwear all across the globe. While it was a direct-to-outlet design in 2016, thanks to the "Panda" Dunks rule of the Nike marketing strategy, caused by frequent restocking, the Dunk Low became a very well-known mainstream model. The new Nike Dunk Low "Hyper Royal" colorway will now be available for purchase sometime in the fall 2023 fashion season.

The Nike Dunk Low Hyper Royal is expected to retail for $110 per pair and will be available on Nike's website as well as at a few select retail shops. If you are a fan of the Dunk Low or are looking for new sneakers to add to your collection, you wouldn't want to miss out on this classic colorway that will never go out of style.

The Hyper Royal is a testament to the timeless appeal and enduring legacy of the Nike Dunk Low.

Nike Dunk Low shoes will arrive in a “Hyper Royal” makeup combined with crisp white accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Dunk Low is one of the most iconic and versatile sneakers in the history of footwear. Originally released in 1985 as a basketball shoe, the Dunk Low has transcended its original purpose and become a staple of street culture, fashion, and art.

The Dunk Low has been reimagined in countless colorways, materials, and collaborations over the years, but some of the most memorable ones are the simple and clean ones that showcase the timeless design of the shoe. Sharing details about the beginnings as well as the development of their famed Dunk Low style, the Swoosh label reveals:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further states:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The latest colorway of the model, the "Hyper Royal" variant, is a classic combination of white and royal blue that pays homage to the original Dunk colorways that were inspired by college basketball teams. The Hyper Royal features a spotless white leather upper with royal blue accents on the swoosh, heel tab, tongue tag, and insole.

The shoe also has perforations on the toe box for breathability, white laces for contrast, and a white midsole and royal blue outsole for durability and traction.

The Hyper Royal is a perfect example of how a simple color scheme can elevate a sneaker to a new level of style and appeal. The bright blue pops against the crisp white, creating a striking contrast that draws attention to the shoe. The Hyper Royal also has a retro vibe that evokes nostalgia and appreciation for the heritage of the Dunk Low.

Keep an eye out for the fresh Nike Dunk Low "Hyper Royal" colorway in the upcoming weeks. Downloading the SNKRS app or signing up on the official swoosh website will enable prospective buyers to learn more about the noteworthy low-top sneakers.

