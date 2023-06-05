Nike Air Max 1 x Puerto Rican Day "Blue Gale" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Oregon-based Swoosh recently unveiled a set of Nike Air Max 1s that honor Puerto Rico's vivid heritage and culture for 2023. The two colorways will be delivered by the brand as the component of this celebratory pack. The “Blue Gale” hue is one of these, alongside the “Orange Frost” colorway, dressed in a white and blue palette inspired by the Puerto Rican flag and a popular snowcone treat called Piragua. The blue colorway is entirely wrapped up in a Blue Gale/Blue Gale-Barely Blue color scheme.

The highly anticipated Nike Air Max 1 x Puerto Rican Day "Blue Gale" is marked with a fixed price tag of $140 for each pair. These themed pairs will potentially drop sometime in June 2023, following the launch of "Orange Frost". They will be delivered via online as well as physical locations of Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other affiliated retail merchants.

The specific date has not yet been verified; however, some sources speculate that it could arrive around National Puerto Rican Day. This day will be observed on June 11, 2023.

Nike Air Max 1 x Puerto Rican Day "Blue Gale" colorway is embellished with jeweled swooshes on sides

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike's profound array of limited-edition footwear saluting various cultural events and holidays has been both hailed and criticized, most notably its attempts to honor New York City's annual Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Previous gaffes, such as wrongly arranging the Puerto Rican flag or erroneously employing Panamanian indigenous designs on Air Force 1s, have harmed their efforts.

For 2023, the Swoosh intends to explore an entirely novel trajectory in terms of design and energy, drawing inspiration from delicious Puerto Rican treats on the latest incarnated forms of the Nike Air Max 1.

The Nike Air Max 1 x Puerto Rican Day "Blue Gale" has been constructed with a white mesh upper and blue suede layers on the toe box, mudguard, eyelets, and heel. The tongue tag has a colourful image of a Piragua vendor with the terms "Familia" and "Nike Air" written on it. The same design appears on the accompanying handkerchief given along with the sneaker.

The jewel Swooshes on the two sides are equivalently blue, and the lace deubrés have the text "Puerto Rico" in shimmering silver. The heel tabs are red, with white embroidery that reads "Nike Air" on the left shoe along with "Puerto Rico" on the right.

The sneaker also comes in a distinctive packaging with ice cream flavours printed on the outside.

The “Blue Gale” rendition of the silhouette is part of a collection that also boasts a "Orange Frost" hue with Piragua coco, parcha, and pia flavours. The design of the shoe is inspired by helados (ice cream), a popular Puerto Rican serving.

The Air Max 1 is not the sole footwear representing Puerto Rico. Nike produced another pair in 2019 with a similar colour scheme but different embellishments.

The shoe is one of numerous Nike trainers commemorating Puerto Rico over the years. Earlier models include the Air Trainer 1, Air Max 97, and Air Force 1 Low.

Be on the lookout for the themed Nike Air Max 1 x Puerto Rican Day “Blue Gale” variant expected in the next few days. Those likely to add them to their footwear collection, you can easily sign up on the brand’s web page or install the SNKRS app for quick notifications on their confirmed release dates.

