Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature "Blue Suede Nylon" shoes: Everything we know so far 

The Oregon-based shoe brand is gearing up to launch another fresh iteration of its acclaimed Nike Air Force 1 Low footwear design. Nike's newest Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature design nicely combines mid-blue satin-like finishes with soft blue synthetic suede. This updated version of the timeless shape strengthens the brand's dedication to environmentally friendly innovation.

The new Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature "Blue Suede Nylon" shoes have a simple color palette that is ideal for the summer. Your feet will sparkle as you leave the house, thanks to the shoe's transformation.

The Swoosh label hasn't yet confirmed a release date for the shoe style. However, it's anticipated that the pair will be made available in 2023 through Nike's online store, the SNKRS app, and a few chosen stores.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Blue Suede Nylon” sneakers are adorned with leather swoosh overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bruce Kilgore, an established member of the Swoosh brand, created the classic Air Force 1 footwear style, which the company released in 1982. The shoe was introduced as a member of their collection of basketball shoes.

The model has a devoted following all around the world thanks to its sleek yet fashionable appearance. With the help of joint ventures and inventive revamp, it has emerged into a well-liked lifestyle wear sneaker that has remained relevant in pop culture for more than 40 years.

On the website of the shoe company, the genesis and development of the Air Force 1 sneaker model are highlighted as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Take a closer look at the uppers of these Blue Suede Nylon sneakers (Image via Nike)

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The upper portion of this next model is made of a soft blue fake suede fabric, which serves as a luxurious backdrop for the classic nylon tongues, Swoosh overlays, and heel elements, each of which is finished in a richer, mid-blue satin-like hue. This model's choice of materials highlights Nike's commitment to sustainability while guaranteeing visual curiosity.

The Swoosh is a striking feature highlighted with white contrast embroidery, giving the design a modern, elegant feel. The crisp white sole unit that supports the sneaker is complemented by the rear branding, which also has a white finish. The colorful insoles with the Pinwheel logo, representing Nike's sustainability program, complete the pair.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature "Blue Suede Nylon" footwear is anticipated to go on sale later this year. Sneakerheads can visit the official website or download the SNKRS app for more information on this shoe's release date and availability.

Poll : 0 votes