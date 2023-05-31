Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape "Sail/Black" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Air Max 97, an acclaimed creation of Christian Tresser, has recieved yet another makeover. The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 sees the sneaker doing its part for sustainability by using at least 20% recycled materials by weight. For the latest revamp, the shoe is dressed in “Sail/Black” ensemble.

The Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape "Sail/Black" is set to rock the footwear market in the coming months of 2023. These ecologically conscious footwear designs will be sold at $185 USD per pair. Nike and a few associated retailers will sell them both online as well as via the physical locations.

Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape "Sail/Black" is a sustainable yet stylish sneaker

The Nike Air Max 97 is one of Nike's most commonly recognized shoes. The company is renowned for its creative and known trainers. The Air Max 97, created by Christian Tresser in 1997, has a futuristic shape that is reminiscent of a Japanese bullet train. The shoe also features an extended Air unit for breathability and padding.

The Terrascape edition of the Air Max 97, which blends athleticism and sustainability, has now been updated by Nike to be trail-ready. The new hue of the Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape "Sail/Black" highlights the shoe's green design elements.

A blend of knit and fuse elements make up the newly designed Terrascape 97 upper, creating a style that is both readily identifiable yet distinctive. The Swoosh, the focal point of the design, is emphasised and put more closely to the collar to stand out in contrast to the off-white foundation.

The "Sail" hue is present across the whole shoe. It subtly reaches the Air Max bubble to create a unified design impression. Additionally, Nike Grind, a repurposed material, has been used in place of the traditional foam throughout the midsole in keeping with the company's eco-conscious approach. The Terrascape rendition of Nike's 26-year-old athletic running shoe is completed by the addition of eco-friendly outer sole units.

These eco-friendly shoes also have multicolored insoles with black Nike Move to Zero Circularity motifs and Terrascape branding on the footbed. The heel tabs are where the black pull tabs with the Terrascape logo are located.

Nike provides the following explanation of the Circularity design's inspiration:

“Inspired by Global Fashion Agenda, we have created Circularity: Guiding the Future of Design. The guide and its related workbook share principles that support a universal call to action for our industry: We must all come together and have a more positive impact on our planet.”

The footwear is a part of Nike's Terrascape collection, which also includes the Air Max Plus, Air Max 90, and Air Max Zephyr. With the use of ecological practises and supplies, the Terrascape range seeks to upgrade traditional trainers into footwear that is suitable for use elsewhere.

The Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape "Sail/Black" is an outstanding option if you're searching for a casual or adventurous pair of sneakers. If you’re interested in getting your hands on them, you can easily sign up on the company’s official website or get the SNKRS app for timely alerts on release information.

