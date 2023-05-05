Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus “Olive Green” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

One of the most recent additions to the company's collection of environmentally friendly footwear models is the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus. The pair is created using Nike Grind eco-friendly materials, like its previous Terrascape iterations. The aptly named olive green and white combination will be featured on the next Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus "Olive Green" variant.

The Air Max Terrascape Plus “Olive Green” is expected to release soon at select Nike retailers and online platforms. The shoe has a retail price of $185 per pair. Considering the quality, comfort, and style of the shoe, it might be worth the investment for some sneaker enthusiasts.

Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus “Olive Green” shoes are complimented with speckled white sole units

Since Nike first released the Air Max Terrascape Plus, the Terrascape versions of the Air Max 90 and 97 have also created some buzz. The distinctive design of the Air Max Plus still steals the show for the environmentally conscious product line.

Recycled components from post-consumer and post-manufactured waste features in its modernized upper. It made a comeback in a fresh olive colorway with black accents after ending 2022 with a blend of "Sea Coral/Noise Aqua".

The new variant is part of the Nike SE release pack, which features earth-inspired designs and partially recycled materials. The shoe debuted in 2022 and quickly became a popular choice for the warmer months. Now, it is back with a tonal “Olive Green” colorway that blends in with nature.

The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus “Olive Green” has a knit base layer that covers most of the upper, providing breathability and flexibility. The knit material has a mossy green hue that varies in intensity depending on the light. The shoe also has a nubuck mudguard that wraps around the toe and heel, adding durability and protection. The mudguard has a darker green shade that contrasts with the knit layer.

The shoe also features a TPU mid-foot caging system that connects to the laces and the heel counter, offering stability and support. The caging system has a black color that matches the Air Max Plus-inspired embroidery on the forefoot and heel. The embroidery adds some texture and flair to the shoe, as well as a nod to the classic Air Max model.

The shoe dons a white Crater Foam midsole that contains recycled materials and provides cushioning and responsiveness. The midsole also houses an Air Max unit in the heel that offers shock absorption and impact protection. The midsole has a speckled pattern that adds some visual interest to the shoe. The outsole is made of rubber and has a waffle pattern that delivers traction and grip on various surfaces.

The Air Max Terrascape Plus silhouette is not just a stylish shoe, but also a sustainable one. According to Nike, the shoe is made of at least 20% recycled content by weight, which reduces waste and carbon footprint.

The Air Max Terrascape Plus “Olive Green” is a great option for anyone who loves nature and adventure. It combines performance, comfort, style, and sustainability in one shoe.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Air Max Terrascape Plus “Olive Green” shoes that are getting ready for the coming weeks. You can also sign up on the brand’s online store or get the SNKRS app to keep yourself posted on the arrival of these sneakers.

