Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Light “Royal Blue” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Adidas has once again teamed up with the Vete singer, Bad Bunny, for yet another fresh take on the Adidas Campus Light silhouette. They will include the Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Light "Royal Blue" shoes that recently appeared online as the newest addition to their collective catalog.

A well-known sneaker insider named @masterchefian shared the first pictures of the shoe. The color palette of Royal Blue/Blue Tint/Black covers the entire iteration.

The duo's Campus Light Royal Blue is expected to retail for $160, which is the same price as his previous Campus Light colorways. The shoe will be available in men's sizes.

The sneakers do not have an official release date but are rumored to drop sometime later this year. The shoes will be released through the Adidas Confirmed app and select retailers online and in-store. Fans of Bad Bunny and Adidas should stay tuned for more updates on this exciting collaboration.

Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus Light "Royal Blue" shoes feature a bold and bright sneaker collaboration

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@masterchefian)

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican superstar and Coachella headliner, has been making waves in the sneaker world with his collaborations with Adidas. The pair's Campus Light "Royal Blue" is not the first sneaker collaboration between the artist and the German brand.

Since 2020, Bad Bunny and Adidas have released eight other pairs of sneakers, mostly based on the Forum Buckle Low and the Campus Light models. Each sneaker features the rapper's signature eye logo, a themed sock liner, and a special edition shoebox.

The collaborations have been celebrated with various events and campaigns, such as a blooming truck and a ginormous greenhouse at Coachella, where Bad Bunny performed as a headliner.

The latest shoe is a striking pair that features a shiny nylon upper in two shades of blue, contrasted by a black rubber sole and white leather stripes. The shoe also boasts some signature details from the reggaeton icon, such as his third eye logo on the tongue, a themed sock liner, and a special edition shoebox.

The new "Royal Blue" shoe is inspired by astrology and the color of the stars. The shoe has a retro vibe with its chunky silhouette and suede overlays on the toe box, eye stays, collar, and double-stacked tongue. The upper is made of shiny nylon that reflects light and creates a dynamic effect.

The shoe also has some subtle branding elements, such as the shoe brand's trefoil on the lateral heel, the Campus lettering on the lateral quarter panel, and the Bad Bunny eye logo on the top tongue. A durable, black rubber sole that provides traction completes the shoe.

The duo’s Campus Light “Royal Blue” variant is one of the many new shoes to come this year. The sensational musician has also teased some other colorways of the Campus Light, such as the Blue Tint and the Wild Moss, as well as a new silhouette called the ZX 8000.

The rapper has proven to be a creative and versatile partner for Adidas, bringing his unique style and personality to each sneaker he designs. The latest Royal Blue colorway is a bold and bright sneaker that showcases his flair for fashion and music.

