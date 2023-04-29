Packer x Adidas FYW Intimidation Pack: Everything we know so far 

Many people today may look to Nike or Jordan Brand for the best-performing basketball silhouette, but Adidas reached its peak with the Adidas FYW (Feet Your Wear) series in the 1990s. Numerous FYW models have hit the market, with the Adidas FYW Intimidation being partially responsible for the Yeezy 500s sole unit.

These models were created to mimic the natural curves and shapes of the human foot. Although there was little fanfare surrounding the model's slight comeback in 2020, the silhouette appears to be making a comeback once more thanks to Packer.

Packer, a renowned sneaker boutique based in New Jersey, has teamed up with Adidas to create a stunning pack of FYW Intimidation sneakers. The FYW Intimidation is a retro basketball silhouette that was revived by Adidas in 2022, featuring a chunky sole that resembles the Yeezy 500 and a mix of synthetic materials on the upper.

The Packer x Adidas FYW Intimidation Pack is scheduled to go on sale online through Packer and in-store during the Spring/Summer 2023 season. As of right moment, neither the size nor the price details have been disclosed.

Packer x Adidas FYW Intimidation Pack is a sneaker collaboration that is sure to turn heads of Yeezy fans

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Packer)

American label Packer is no stranger to sneakers and footwear collaborations. In addition to the Adidas partnership, the label has also worked with big names like Reebok, Clarks Originals, New Balance, and Diadora in the past. The brand has showcased its sophisticated curation and creative vision through all its collab launches.

For the 2023 collab launch, Packer has given the FYW Intimidation model a fresh makeover with two contrasting colorways that are sure to catch the eye of sneaker enthusiasts.

The first colorway is a clean and crisp combination of white, cream, gray and black, with a touch of yellow on the Adidas logo on the collar. The second colorway is a darker and bolder mix of black, gray, purple, and wine red, with the same yellow logo accent. Both pairs have a suede base, a TPU cage, a black mesh tongue, and adiPrene cushioning for comfort and support.

The Packer x Adidas FYW Intimidation pack is expected to be released in the Spring/Summer 2023 season through Packer online and in-store. Stay tuned for additional information on this exciting collaboration, including the retail pricing and sizing details.

Packer and Adidas had already collaborated on several sneaker projects before the FYW Intimidation pack. In 2019, Packer released a ZX Torsion collaboration that paid homage to the Mecca of street culture, New York City.

The Packer x Adidas FYW Intimidation pack is a testament to Packer's ability to elevate classic sneakers with modern twists and unique colorways. The pack is also a nod to the history and innovation of Adidas basketball, which has produced iconic models such as the Top Ten, the Forum and the Crazy 8.

The FYW Intimidation is a rare gem that deserves more attention and appreciation from sneaker fans.

If you are looking for a sneaker collaboration that turns heads and stands out from the crowd, look no further than the Packer x Adidas FYW Intimidation SS23 pack.

Poll : 0 votes