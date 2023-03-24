5 Reebok sneakers launching in April 2023

For decades, British sportswear giant Reebok has offered the sneaker community stylish and reliable sneakers. The sneaker and athleisure brand has produced styles for lifestyle, basketball, tennis, running, CrossFit, and hiking shoes ever since it was founded in 1958.

Each of these designs has undergone thorough construction to ensure accuracy and remarkable durability. When Paul Fireman joined the business and began experimenting with footwear in the 1980s, Reebok faced a turning point in its history. It gradually began to generate $1.5 million in annual revenue in the 1980s, and it has continued to expand since then.

Reebok's multifaceted initiatives and partnerships with well-known labels have helped the company scale new heights. The company has partnered with well-known athletes, groups, and luxury fashion houses.

The sportswear firm is unveiling incredible GRs and more in April to further demonstrate its superiority, and sneakerheads are excited to see what the brand has in store for them.

Club C 85 and four other Reebok sneaker launches planned for April 2023

1) Classic leather shoes

Take a closer look at the Classic Leather shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fresh Classic Leather shoes will be made available on April 1, 2023. With a retail price tag of $100 per pair, these sneakers will be sold via the shoe manufacturer and its associated retail chains.

The new variant is wrapped up in a Grout F23 / Lush Earth / Smoky Indigo color palette. All of the wearer's leisure activities will benefit from the exceptional quality of these Reebok Classic Leather sneakers. They are sure to get wearers in the mood with paisley, corduroy, and washed-out denim on the upper.

2) BB 4000 II Women's Shoes

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The all-new BB 4000 II shoes will be offered in women’s exclusive sizes on April 1, 2023. With a selling price label of $90 for each pair, these low-top shoes will be dropped on the shoe label’s official website and its associated retail chains.

The entire shoe is covered with a Pixel Pink / Vintage Chalk S23-R / Blue Pearl color scheme. Rich yet delicate pastel colors give these Reebok women's shoes a sweet appearance. Accents made of suede as well as nubuck give them a grainy appearance which is sure to stand out.

3) Pump TZ Men's Basketball Shoes

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The fresh colorway of Pump TZ Men’s basketball shoes is also on the way, and will be available for purchase from April 1, 2023, onwards. These sturdy shoes will be sold for $180 per pair.

The Pump TZ captures the same vibe by mixing 1970s and 1990s throwback elements. The variant is entirely wrapped up in a Core Black / Boulder Gray / Utility Beige color scheme.

The higher patterns evoke nostalgia by drawing inspiration from leisure pursuits. A trippy Reebok logo fills out the design in style. Wearers feel firm and structured all day long thanks to the TPU elements on the sides. Upon pumping the tongue flap, the upper will hug the wearer's foot for a secure fit.

4) Club C 85 Shoes

Here's a look at the arriving Club C 85 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The new iteration of the Club C 85 silhouette is slated to hit the shelves on April 4, 2023. These shoes will be dropped with a price tag of $90 for each pair. Sneakerheads can fetch them online from Reebok's e-commerce stores and some of its linked retail outlets.

The shoes are completely covered with Ftwr White / Glen Green / Solar Acid Yellow color palette. These Club C 85 shoes are simple and minimalist with pops of color to make your outfit stand out without being garish.

All the logo features and components come equipped from the archive. The Club C's name is displayed on the tongue because icons always do that. The world is made aware of the authenticity of these Club C 85 shoes by an embroidered tongue. These shoes provide wearers an authentic Reebok style.

5) LT Court Shoes

Take a closer look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The upcoming LT Court Shoes are scheduled for April 11, 2023. With a retail price tag of $100 for each pair, these shoes will be offered via the shoe label and its partnering sellers.

The Reebok LT Court shoes are top-notch. The new iteration is wrapped up in an Ftwr White / Chalk / Classic Teal color palette. They start with a white palette on the leather upper, and have just enough color applied in various places. The world can see the authenticity of these LT Court shoes thanks to its embroidered tongue.

These are just a few of the many upcoming releases of the sportswear company. Those absolutely interested in getting their hands on these pairs can set a reminder on the brand’s website to receive instant notifications.

