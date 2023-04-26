What time will Adidas Originals x Bad Bunny Campus "Wild Moss" sneakers drop? Release date, order information, and more details explored

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is continuing his collaborative streak with German sportswear giant Adidas with the launch of a brand new sneaker colorway. The dynamic duo kick-started their 2023 collaborative streak with the release of a brand new silhouette, Campus Light, in February 2023. They are now revealing a brand new colorway for the sneakers, which will be clad in "Wild Moss."

This latest collaborative makeover of Campus "Wild Moss" is a celebration of the success of Bad Bunny's performance and shoes at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. It is meant to represent the carefree feeling and capture the mood of Spring season, which was brought forth by Coachella 2023.

The collaborative Campus "Wild Moss" sneakers are slated to be launched via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 2 pm GMT.

The upcoming Adidas Originals x Bad Bunny Campus "Wild Moss" sneakers "is an invitation to shine, show ourselves as we are and play to desire"

The upcoming Adidas Originals x Bad Bunny Campus "Wild Moss" sneakers continue the excitement of the Coachella 2023 Festival (Image via Sportskeeda)

Coachella 2023 came with a lot excitement, especially with historic acts from artists like BLACKPINK, Diljit Dosanjh, Zendaya, and Bad Bunny. Bad Bunny took over the first day at Coachella festival with his headlining performance and pop-up shops, where he showcased his collaboration with Adidas.

Prior to the festival, Bad Bunny sent a themed flower truck around California on Thursday and allowed everyone who found the truck to receive a flower with an attached QR code. The QR code gave fans an opportunity to purchase one of the 50 pre-released pairs of his latest Adidas collaboration, dubbed the Campus "Wild Moss."

At Coachella, Bad Bunny launched a Spring Campus Green House, which had over 50,000 flowers. The space featured a pop-up shop for the pre-released sneakers that guests could purchase in-person, thereby serving as an exclusive launch location.

The official press release described the new launch as follows:

"To celebrate Bad Bunny’s incredible performance and the shoe that left its mark on the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, adidas x Bad Bunny return with the global launch of Campus Wild Moss to invoke the carefree feeling and mood of Spring."

The Campus "Wild Moss" sneakers are designed to give more colors to the Spring season, while representing the rapper's mystique and essence. The official site establishes a link between the colorway and Bad Bunny himself, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio:

"Benito is a blooming expression, he is color. Colors at night vibrate at a different intensity. The night, like him, is an invitation to shine, show ourselves as we are and play to desire. All of his essence and mystique compose, like spring, a scene with a variety of colors in which you can never predict which one will be the next."

Kikikickz @kikikickz Une semaine placée sous le signe du vert olive 🫒 En plus de la Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low prévue demain, adidas a confirmé que la Bad Bunny Campus "Wild Moss" arrivera ce 29 avril 🗓 Ça va cop ? Une semaine placée sous le signe du vert olive 🫒 En plus de la Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low prévue demain, adidas a confirmé que la Bad Bunny Campus "Wild Moss" arrivera ce 29 avril 🗓 Ça va cop ? https://t.co/EFDm6ZFthW

The uppers of the sneakers are constructed out of velvety suede material, which features soft, fuzzy-feeling tonal details in green. More details are added with the double-tongue design, contoured and chunky rubber outsoles, and a bold three stripes.

The sneaker model is slated to be released via Adidas, Bad Bunny's eponymous site, and select retailers at a retail price of $160.

